Supermodel Elle Macpherson has been left less than impressed by airport security. Photo / Instagram

Supermodel Elle Macpherson has been left less than impressed by airport security. Photo / Instagram

Supermodel Elle Macpherson has experienced the everyday traveller frustration of waiting in a long customs security line — and she’s not happy.

The 59-year-old Australian star reportedly lost her temper with customs officers at Dallas Fort Worth Airport in the US after being waved through customs, only to be called back again, Perth Now reported.

Speaking to the news outlet, a source overheard the exchange claiming Macpherson was irritated about her position, being forced to wait with members of the public in the customs security line after initially being told she was able to walk straight through.

It was a slight inconvenience - but this famous supermodel made her annoyance known.https://t.co/BfPtpJ8CdU — PerthNow (@perthnow) November 12, 2023

The source alleged the star — one of Australia’s most well-known celebrities — told one of the officers, “Why did you just say I could go through and then tell me I had to come back?”

Adding, “You just let five people through. I was before them and now I’m at the back again.”

Wearing a country-style outfit that featured a turquoise fur coat, brown cowboy boots and Christian Dior bag, the WelleCo founder appeared unhappy in pictures snapped by the source.

It comes mere months after the model landed in hot water with fans after her wellness brand did not deliver orders that had been paid for.

Customer frustrations were made known after the star posted a photo to the company’s Instagram account, with many lashing out in the comment section, Daily Mail reported at the time.

One person wrote, “Why do you have time to post on IG but you don’t get back on orders outstanding since 1 Sep,” with another adding, “Please could someone respond to my email or direct message as I have been charged for my subscription and still not received my product.”

At the time, WelleCo CEO Leighton Richards released a statement addressing the lack of communication and missing product, claiming “upsizing” resulted in the missing orders.