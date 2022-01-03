Summer travel ideas: Where to see native birds in the North Island

Tāwharanui Regional Park is an open sanctuary and a haven for more than 90 species of endangered or threatened birds, including the tākahē. Photo / Flickr, David Baron

Bird-watching opportunities abound in New Zealand. Here's where to find our native feathered friends in the North Island, writes Sarah Pollok

Northland

On the largest island in the Bay of Islands, Urupukapuka Island, is where you will find Project Island Song, a wildlife sanctuary committed to restoring New Zealand's native birdsong. Through native tree planting, biosecurity measures and species protection, the project has reintroduced native birds to seven of the main islands including toutouwai (North Island Robin), tīeke (North Island Saddleback) and kākāriki. Hop on a ferry from Paihia or Russell to hear the natural music for yourself.

Auckland

Travel an hour north from the city and you'll find another of Aotearoa's best conservation efforts at Tāwharanui Regional Park. Almost entirely predator-free thanks to a 2.5km fence around the peninsular, the open sanctuary is a haven for more than 90 species of endangered or threatened birds, so keep an eye out for North Island robin, tākahē, pāteke (brown teal), kākāriki, tīeke, korimako (bellbird), and if you're lucky, the North Island brown kiwi.

Waikato

With a 47km pest-proof fence, Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari is officially New Zealand's largest ecological "island"; a wildlife haven that will impress birding experts and novices alike. A 30-minute drive from Cambridge, the natural oasis is rich with native trees and ferns that hundreds of bird populations call home. Freely explore the dense forest using their network of walking tracks, including a 16m-high Canopy Tower, or book a tour for the full experience.

Coromandel

If you're around Coromandel way, make your way to Tangiaro Kiwi Retreat; a privately-owned conservation estate and eco-tourist retreat where you'll find one of the largest kiwi populations on the peninsular. Explore the 325ha estate via its dozens of walking tracks or take a more luxurious approach with a guided tour and overnight stay at one of their chalets.

Bay of Plenty

As one of the world's last prehistoric rainforests, Whirinaki Te-Pua-a-Tāne Conservation Park is a must-visit for any wildlife fans. Dense with rimu, tōtara, kahikatea, mātai and miro trees (some as high as 215m), the rich forest is unsurprisingly popular with Aotearoa's rare and endangered birdlife. Keep an eye and ear out for the star of New Zealand's $10 note, the whio (blue duck), the rare kārearea (New Zealand falcon), and dozens of other beautiful birds.

Rotorua

You may not be an avid bird fan, but no one can deny the pure joy that comes from watching brand new baby kiwi bumble about. Lucky for you, the world's only publicly accessible, purpose-built kiwi conservation centre can be found in Rotorua. At The National Kiwi Hatchery Aotearoa, visitors get a behind-the-scenes peek at how our beloved bird is protected and cared for, with all entry fees supporting the facility's conservation work

Taupō

Hidden within the quiet town of Tūrangi, along the southern shores of Lake Taupō, is a bird lover's paradise. Although dozens of native species can be spotted in surrounding streams, fields, and bush, it's the gorgeous whio that has birders flocking from around the country. Take your birding to the next level with Tongariro River Rafting's Blue Duck Experience, where you learn all about the native ducks while cruising along the mighty river.

