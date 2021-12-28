Summer travel ideas: Family-friendly mountain walks

It looks imposing but a walk up Hawke's Bay's Te Mata Peak is accessible for family-friendly adventures. Photo / Getty Images

Bored of the beach? Why not take the family for a hike in the hills? Here are eight relatively easy adventures, suitable for legs little or long.

1. Mangakara Nature Walk, Mt Pirongia, Waikato

This easy 60-minute loop meanders through ancient forest and over the Mangakara stream before looping back around.

2. Mount Maunganui, Bay of Plenty

If a hike to the top of Mauao is a little too much for your brood on these hot summer's days, take the 3.4km, 45-minute sea-level track. It's mostly gravel, wide enough for runners, pushchairs and family groups but can get crowded. Be kind.

3. The Great Lake Pathway, Taupō

Taupo specialises in views of the Central North Island mountains without the huffing and puffing – you don't have to climb to enjoy them. The Great Lake Pathway (or Lion's Walk) is a leisurely, flat and well paved stroll around the lakeshore. It's 10km from the town boat harbour but you can choose where to start and end. Tip: bring your plastic for coffees (parents) and icecreams (others).

4. Te Mata Peak, Hawke's Bay

High above Havelock North, Te Mata Peak gives 360-degree views of Hawke's Bay – often as far as Ruapehu. Run, walk or mountain bike through 99ha of parkland on well-graded tracks and take a breather in the spectacular redwoods forest. The longer walking circuits take about two hours but there are shorter trails, suitable for families.

5. Wilkies Pools, Mt Taranaki

Head to Dawson Falls Visitor Centre on Taranaki Maunga and take the 1.9km, pushchair, wheelchair and child-friend loop track to Wilkies Pools. The safe, sturdy path and boardwalk gradually rises to the Goblin Forest with views of the mountain and Kāpuni Stream before reaching the crystal-clear, natural plunge pools; take togs and towel. Option B: the 15-20 minute, wheelchair and pushchair friendly Potaema Track for magnificent views over wetlands to the mountain.

6. Remutaka Cycle Trail, Wellington

Just north of Wellington, the Remutaka Cycle Trail's multiple entry points and varied terrain are great for picking and choosing sections that will suit the whole family. The trail can be walked or biked. The second section, the rail trail, follows an old route through tunnels and over bridges to the summit of the ranges. For an easier outing, the Hutt River Trail winds through riverside parks from Petone wharf to Maymorn.

7. Lake Rotoiti Circuit, Nelson Tasman

Lake Rotoiti and St Arnaud are the gateway to Nelson Lakes National Park, and the Lake Rotoiti Circuit is a series of short walks that can be done on their own or combined with others. They range from the very easy, 300m, 10-minute Bellbird Walk to the 4.2km, 90-minute Loop Track (not for buggies).

8. Queenstown, Arrowtown and Glenorchy trails

Arrowtown's River Trail is best-known but seek out the Glenorchy Lagoon Walkway, an easy stroll, ideal for families, with views towards Mt Earnslaw Pikirakatahi and its hanging glacier; or a section of the Frankton Arm Track around the shoreline from Queenstown Gardens to Kelvin Heights. With older kids, try starting at Frankton Marina and walking to Kawarau Falls Bridge and back (2 hours).

