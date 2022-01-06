Summer travel ideas: Auckland's hidden secrets

Oakley Creek waterfall is one of Auckland's hidden secrets worth exploring this summer. Photo / Nick Reed

Our biggest city had the hardest time in 2021, with extended lockdowns keeping tourists and visitors away. Show Tāmaki Makaurau some love this summer, and discover some hidden secrets while you're at it.

The urban waterfall

A six-metre-high waterfall, cascading into a pool of water surrounded by gently sloping grass and bush paths - this is Te Auaunga, Oakley Creek, and its impressive waterfall. Nestled in the greenways between Waterview and Mt Albert, this hidden oasis of green is a secret spot frequented by runners, wanderers and dog walkers.

Joining from the Waterview end, the track to the falls winds its way through the bush, across little wooden bridges and alongside Oakley Creek itself - you'll find the waterfall about halfway along the path. If you continue to the end, you'll also discover the delights of the Auckland Bee Club, and the beautiful Mahi Whenua sanctuary, a community garden, at the end.

Canyoning in West Auckland

The Piha canyon is a volcanic rock formation filled with waterfalls and bush, edging its way towards the ocean. Strap in with Awol Adventures and lower yourself down 40m over the spectacular three-tiered Kitekite Falls. There are caves to explore, rocks to jump from, and hidden swimming holes to discover. The Waitākeres were once covered in giant kauri trees, and the canyon was used to flush logs of kauri down the river - look out for some of those logs still embedded in the canyon today, and use the boot-cleaning stations to be sure to protect the kauri that remain.

The Winter Gardens

The Domain in Grafton is Auckland's oldest park - a sprawling 75 acres of green space, gardens and the War Memorial Museum. At its heart is the Winter Garden, where two Victorian-style vaulted glass houses - one full of tropical plants, the other temperate - sit either side of the courtyard with its sunken pool and marble statues. To the back, there is the gorgeous Fernery, an old quarry which now holds hundreds of New Zealand ferns.

The gardens were inspired by the work of garden designer Gertrude Jekyll and architect Edwin Lutyens, who created hundreds of gardens in Britain and around the world. The Winter Gardens have been open to the public since 1913 - visit today to walk among a kaleidoscope of colour, and a living part of our history.

Te Henga Walkway

Te Henga is the incredible clifftop coastal walk running between Bethells and Muriwai beaches. Watch the ever-changing Tasman Sea below you as you climb steep sandy sections and winding trails. As you go, you will pass red clay cliffs and lush Waitākere bush, and you may spot gannets dive-bombing the ocean for their supper.

This is part of the Hillary Trail, the challenging four-day and three-night trail from Titirangi to Muriwai. Although much of the trail is currently inaccessible due to the spread of kauri dieback disease, Te Henga remains open in full.

Be aware that it can get windy up there, so watch your step and pack a jumper, as well as plenty of water and sunscreen.

This is an edited version of a story that first appeared in NZ Herald Travel. For more great holiday ideas, go to nzherald.co.nz/travel