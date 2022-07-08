Suite Zero: Ibiza hotel offers partygoers free stays, there's a catch

Suite Zero: Would you trade your privacy for a night in one of Ibiza's trendiest hotels? Photo / PARARDISO Ibiza Art Hotel

The Spanish party hub of Ibiza is not a cheap holiday destination, especially mid July.

So when one of the island's most infamous art hotels began offering free stays, it made waves in the port of San Antonio. Suite Zero, is a glass-walled hotel room in the lobby of the hotel which offers brave visitors and willing exhibitionists the chance to stay the night for free - in full view of other guests.

Of course there was a catch.

The candy pink, $800-a-night hotel was reviewed by the Telegraph as "a barmy voyeur's dream."

Decorated by resident Spanish artists Iñaki Domingo and Diana Kunst, the Art Hotel is a tribute to kitsch 1970s pop art. Think a millennial pink Miami Vice.

Among the boldest interior design decisions was a series of edgy live installations - such as a Vegas wedding chapel, tattoo studio and a limousine shuttle which used to belong to Sylvester Stallone.

Most outrageous of all is Suite Zero - which invites guests on a budget to become a live-in exhibit.

Available to couples or solo travellers to stay "gratis" for one night only, the hotel's website bears the disclaimer: "Not suitable for wallflowers."

Suite Zero has been used for radio sets, performance artists and most recently social media stars - it's not guaranteed to be the most restful stay in Ibiza.

"The possibilities are endless as long as you like being the centre of attention," says the hotel.

It has become a natural home for influencers and other internet celebrities who have no qualms about living their life publicly in exchange for free holidays. The deal is perfectly transparent.

Recently TikToker Beatriz Carpio and boyfriend booked the room for a live review of the experience. Her Q and A on the suite amassed over half a million views online, as well as a live audience.

Decorated by resident Spanish artists Iñaki Domingo and Diana Kunst, the Art Hotel is a tribute to kitsch 1970s pop art. Rooms go for between $200-$800 a night. Photo / Supplied

"It was fun! People came to the lobby of the hotel and said hi, there was a bride running around the lobby and we bumped into a bunch of famous people," said Carpio on her Spanish TikTok channel.

Guests who appreciate privacy can rest easy: it's not something you can book by accident. You have to pitch your stay to the hotel in order to get a free night.

Eventually Carpio said she was able to get some sleep. However it took some serious throught to sleep-proof the glass box.

"We turned the AC all the way down so it was cold and we built a little fort/tent with the covers so people couldn't see us sleeping, then used sleeping masks as the lights stay on all night," she said.