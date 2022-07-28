You only purchase suitcases, sunglasses and jandals in winter for one reason. Photo / Pexels

Kiwis are eager to pack their suitcases and head to warmer destinations this winter as interest in suitcases, sunglasses and jandals soar.

The weather may be terrible in Aotearoa, but data from price and product comparison site PriceSpy shows interest in suitcases has soared 578 per cent year-on-year.

Meanwhile, sunglasses and jandals have also seen a spike, and are up 47 per cent and 43 per cent compared to this time last year.

Considering the amount of rain in New Zealand at the moment, one can guess these purchases would be used during a blisteringly hot summer in Europe or America.

Additionally, Google search data shows New Zealanders have been doing their research. In the last year, the term "where to travel" was up 315 per cent year-on-year and "Travel insurance" increased 316 per cent compared to 2021.

With international borders now open, PriceSpy's New Zealand manager Liisa Matinvesi-Bassett said Kiwis seem keen to escape the cold weather.

"Despite it being winter in New Zealand, popularity for other off-season products such as sunglasses and jandals, is also rising, indicating many people may be heading away to enjoy blue skies, sunshine and warmth," she said.

"After the last couple of years, it's great to see people are once again looking to travel - to reconnect themselves with friends and family overseas and rediscover the world again."

Although, it won't be quite the same experience was pre-pandemic. Around the world, airports and airlines are struggling with the combination of high demand, insufficient staff and Covid-related illness.

Even domestically, travellers have fallen victim to aviation disruption. Popular destinations like Queenstown and Wellington have experienced a wave of cancelled and delayed flights over the last week due to bad weather or operational issues.

Often, passengers are not aware of their rights under the Civil Aviation Act when airlines are responsible for the cancellation or delay.

As a result of disruptions, Air New Zealand extended its Covid-19 flexibility policy until the end of August.