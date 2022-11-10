New Zealand needs to ditch its humility and promote itself, says tourism minister Stuart Nash. Photo / Mark Mitchell HBG

New Zealand needs to ditch the humility and proudly promote itself as an incredible destination, says tourism minister Stuart Nash.

Speaking at the 2022 Tourism Summit Aotearoa, Nash addressed the state of tourism in New Zealand and plans for the future.

"It has been a very rough tough two-and-a-half years for many in the industry," Nash said, thanking the audience for their dedication and resilience.

He said New Zealand was world-famous for being an incredible tourist destination but he challenged the audience to be more bold in promoting this.

"New Zealand is one of the top three aspirational destinations for the world's most discerning traveller," he said, adding that it was also becoming a key host for major international events.

"We can't be afraid of standing up and telling people how good we are," Nash said, adding that the nation's tendency towards humbleness "doesn't do us well" when it comes to tourism.

"Let's go hard and let's show the world we live in one of the best places," he said.

Overseas travellers weren't the only people we needed to blow our trumpet to.

Nash said there was also work to be done in inspiring young Kiwis to pursue careers in tourism.

"We do have to sell an aspirational vision for people coming out of school," he said, adding that the tourism industry and forestry had not done that "particularly well".

"A career in tourism can be absolutely awesome, we just have to convey that to those making decisions about where they want to head in their life."

This week the New Zealand School of Tourism announced a 25 per cent increase in enrolments for 2023 but CEO Ana Maria Rivera agreed that this wasn't enough.

Rivera said they were still missing international students.

"For international to come back, we need immigration settings to change," she said.

"We're not on any of the green lists, so there is zero appeal for an international student to come to New Zealand and study hospitality or tourism."