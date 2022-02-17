All short-term rental apartments in The Pacifica have floor to ceiling windows allowing for plenty of light and expansive city views. Photo / Supplied

Juliette Wright indulges in the expansive views across Auckland in the city's tallest apartment tower, The Pacifica

Location: Central Auckland in Commerce St, just up from Britomart and opposite Snickel Lane.

Style: Luxury apartment living with contemporary furnishings and epic city views.

Perfect for: Travellers who want a private, self-contained luxury stay, while still able to access the beating heart of Auckland.

Price: From $550 per night.

First impressions: The Pacifica building near Britomart is 54-storeys high, home to the country's most expensive real estate listing - and now also the most expensive single car park (which sold for an eye-watering $288,000). This is luxury living. About 40 apartments are being rented out for short term stays for holidaymakers or home-away-from-home staycationers.

I was given instructions in advance for arriving by car, handing my keys over to the valet at the entrance, before being shown up - up, waaaaay up - to my room on the 48th floor. Apart from the Sky Tower, I'd argue the views here are the best in all of Auckland. Thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows in the living areas, I could see out across the harbour to Rangitoto and the Hauraki Gulf, across Auckland's volcanoes, the Sky Tower, and out to the Waitākeres.

The master bedroom in one of The Pacifica's short term rental apartments. Photo / Supplied

Rooms: My apartment had two large bedrooms and two bathrooms, with a spacious, light-filled living area and full kitchen. I spent most of my time in a beautiful little east-facing sunroom, or "winter garden" which you can close off from the living room with a glass sliding door. Decorated with hanging plants and faux green leaves in beautiful casings, it was the perfect spot for uninterrupted sunrise viewing, and quite frankly, a distracting view when sitting at the table trying to work. All the rooms had expansive views, although looking straight down to the streets below was a little dizzying.

Walls are decorated with large contemporary canvas artworks in box frames and a coordinated colour scheme with natural earthy tones of green, brown and gold. While you can hear the hum of the port and the occasional siren, being so high up means it all feels far away and is hardly a bother.

Bathroom: Two large bathrooms, one is an ensuite to the master bedroom. Both bathrooms have mirror cabinets and large rain showers. The main bathroom also houses the washing machine and dryer.

Food and drink: The apartment has a full kitchen with oven and large induction cooktop, a full-sized fridge, freezer and all the equipment you need to whip up any meal. There's also a Nespresso machine and milk frother for your caffeine fix.

The building's ground floor is yet to be completed but it will soon include boutique stores, restaurants and bars.

Of course, being located in the central city there's an abundance of eateries nearby if you'd prefer to dine out than dine in. Opposite the entrance to The Pacifica is Snickel Lane which has a variety of eateries. There's also Cafe Hanoi, Kingi and Ghost Street a few steps away, as well as all the other Britomart restaurants nearby.

Guests at The Pacifica have use of the swimming pool, spa, sauna, steam room and gym during their stay. Photo / Supplied

Facilities: Free Wi-Fi and valet parking. If you arrive by car you'll be given instructions to enter the valet. Guests have use of the pool, gym, spa, sauna and steam room, which are on Level 7 of the building and also used by the building's permanent residents. The area is semi undercover, but the end of the swimming pool is open air, looking out to the surrounding buildings, and at night, makes for a romantic evening dip.

In the neighbourhood: Britomart and Commercial Bay are a few steps away, as is the ferry terminal, and on the other side you have Fort St. Spark Arena is about a 10-minute walk away; head the opposite direction and you'll hit the Viaduct.

Sustainability: Ecostore shampoo, conditioner, body wash and laundry liquid, which are all plant and mineral-based products.

