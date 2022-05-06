For one night only: Stay the night at the famous French night club, Moulin Rouge. Photo / Airbnb

For one night only: Stay the night at the famous French night club, Moulin Rouge. Photo / Airbnb

Voulez vous coucher … at the Moulin Rouge, ce soir?

Over the last 200 years the legendary Red Windmill has beguiled guests from Toulouse-Lautrec to Aussie film director Baz Lehrman.

Now Paris' most notorious flophouse has appeared on Airbnb for the outrageous offer of €1 per night.

The windmill has been running shows in Montmartre since the Belle Époque. Best known as the birthplace of the can can, le Moulin is the birthplace of highkicks, racy music and all things lace.

The club's famous 19th century windmill is yours for the night. Photo / Airbnb

Guests will be treated to dinner, front-row seats to the show Féerie and a night in the red tower on Boulevard de Clichy.

Based on original fin-de-ciecle performances, Féerie features 1000 costumes made of feathers, rhinestones and sequins, as an ode to the legendary night club.

Lead dancer Claudine Van Den Bergh who is hosting the stay says that the tower will be unlocked for three nights only, on June 13, 20 and 27.

"Attending a show at the Moulin Rouge offers an escape from the everyday and an incredible immersion into the glamour and grandeur of French Music Hall," says Van Den Bergh. After years relegated to behind the scenes, the theatre is finally lifting the curtain to the public.

Historian Jean-Claude Yon has restored the bedroom boudoir to Belle Epoche form. Photo / Airbnb

After a renovation with help from historian Jean-Claude Yon, the building has been restored to its original Belle Epoque beauty.

"No landmark is more iconic to that period than the Moulin Rouge," says Yon, who is an expert in French 1900s culture. He is the biographer of Jaques Offenbach, the composer whose music became the theme best associated with of the Windmill's wildest parties.

"This secret room inside the cabaret's famous windmill has been designed to take you on an authentic journey back in time to experience the French capital of arts and pleasures during a moment in history."

The boudoir has been restored with objects from the infamous French club's history. Photo / Airbnb

The Boudoir has been filled with authentic artefacts, costumes and objects to help bring the period to life. This includes perfumes from the era and adoring letters to dancers.

First constructed in 1889, the windmill had to be rebuilt completely after a devastating fire in 1915. Ironically, the cause was thought to be the recently installed electric lights.

"The Belle Époque-inspired interior of our much loved windmill will transport guests to the era from which this timeless cabaret emerged," says Van Den Bergh.

A private rooftop terrace will be yours for the night in Montmatre. Photo / Airbnb

Guests can book a night in the Red Room for one-night only, for stays on June 13, 20 and 27. Bookings begin Tuesday, 17 May at airbnb.com/moulinrouge