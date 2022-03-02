Guests will be immersed in the world of Star Wars as soon as they check into Disney World's brand new hotel. Photo / Pexels

Guests will be immersed in the world of Star Wars as soon as they check into Disney World's brand new hotel. Photo / Pexels

Disney has launched one of its most ambitious products for diehard Star Wars fans - but the cost of the fancy experience is being slammed online.

With great times come with great price tags, at least, they do at Disney's new Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel.

After being criticised for their extremely high prices, the hotel is reportedly offering luxury suites for up to $29,000 for a two-night stay.

Based in Orlando, Florida, the Star Wars hotel cost a family of four around $US6000 (NZ$8800) for two nights. This includes accommodation, meals and entertainment according to the New York Post.

However, those wanting to go all out could check into the "tricked-out suite" for $US20,000 (NZ$29,000), said the report.

Today marks the official launch of Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser! 💫 Take a photo tour through the Halcyon starcruiser as it delivers a first-of-its-kind immersive experience: https://t.co/2zGXCFNVRU pic.twitter.com/HPNgVQaCef — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) March 1, 2022

Disney World fans haven't been shy in voicing their criticism over the incredible prices ahead of its opening on March 1.

In December, Disney removed a promotional video on Twitter and Youtube after fans criticised the hotel's price and quality.

"The 'lightsaber training' looks about as exciting as a roadside sobriety test," one viewer commented on YouTube.

"It's way too expensive," another wrote.

The New York Times reported on the additional costs guests will have to pay after having a preview of the hotel.

Guests will have to pay extra for alcohol, which is around $US13 for beer, $US11 and up for wine and $US23 for specialty drinks.

You can hire a photographer for a portrait for upwards of US99, while a seat at the head of the captain's table in the Startcruiser's Crown of Corellia dining room costs 30.

Enthusiastic fans can also pay to use the on-site hair and make-up team. While costs are still being finalised, the Times stated that Togruta head tails (found on a creature featured in the franchise's latest film), cost US100 at the gift shop.

The prices, according to Disney, are justified since the hotel is more than just accommodation but an immersive experience.

Instead of booking a room, you "board" the 275-year-old space liner, named the "Halcyon" which takes you to "Star Wars" planet over two nights.

The 100 rooms do not have windows but instead have screens that play videos of asteroids, stars and planets.

All staff dress and act 'in character' with guests during the "voyage".

During the stay, guests can be asked to deliver secret messages or go to the engine room to help repair a crucial piece of equipment, wrote the Times.

Other activities include lightsaber training and a free trip to Galaxy's Edge, the Star Wars theme park.

Despite complaints about the hotel prices, rooms for March, April and most of June have already sold out.

Despite gripes over the price of the hotel, so far March, April and most of June are sold out.