Some Spanish tourists will have to pay more for a seat with shade. Photo / Simon Hermann, Unsplash

Tourists to Spain will have to choose whether they pay more for shade or sweat it out in the cheap seats.

A Spanish region has ruled in favour of restaurant owners allowing them to charge a premium for seating in the shade, providing they follow one rule.

On Wednesday the regional government of Andalusia passed a glaringly odd ruling during a review of hospitality pricing laws. Under new consumer laws the local authority defended a restaurant’s right to set a different price point for tables, in the sun or shade.

With 325 days of shine a year, Spain’s Costa del Sol draws tourists from all over Europe to sample the rays. However, tourists wanting to get out of the glare may now face a markup in cooler parts of a cafe - as the new pricing laws allow hospitality businesses to define these as premium seats.

Ruben Sanchez, spokesman for consumer association Facua, told English language publication The Olive that people will pay up to “10 euros more” for more desirable seats.

However, there is a catch.

Restaurants wishing to use a differential pricing system for their tables have to make this clear to potential patrons in writing. Simply telling customers is not enough.

The rules are designed to allow restaurants to cash in on premium seating, but not sting unwitting visitors for a seat in the shade.

Andalucia’s review of hospitality rules also stops restaurants from charging “booking fees” for tables or offering menus only via QR codes.

This shade tax comes after some Barcelona restaurants caused outcry from Catalonian diners with a ban on solo diners.

Last year El Pais reported that restaurants had been turning away solo diners for more profitable group bookings and not allowing solo diners to be seated outside in busy tourist centres.