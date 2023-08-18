Signs have popped up around beaches in Spain with fake warnings to tourists. Photo / Unsplash

The battle of locals versus tourists has ramped up in Spain where an anti-capitalist group has posted fake warning signs on beaches to discourage visitors.

Signs have popped up around Mallorca warning tourists to beware of “dangerous” jellyfish or falling rocks, British tabloid The Sun has reported.

One sign falsely claims the beach has been contaminated with sewage and another suggests a beach one kilometre away will take three hours to reach.

At first glance, the messages seem obvious. Universal symbols for no swimming, rock fall or closed are used with titles in capital letters.

Si voleu utilitzar les imatges i imprimir cartells només ens les heu de demanar i vos les passarem en bona qualitat. Seguim amb la lluita! pic.twitter.com/8W1XiYLifU — Caterva (@Caterva_mnc) August 11, 2023

However, the joke is reserved for locals, or those who can read the part of the sign written in Catalan.

It’s this part of the sign that reveals the messages are fake.

“Open beach, neither sea urchins nor jellyfish,” reads one sign, right below a symbol of a swimmer being stung by jellyfish and the words “Beware of dangerous jellyfish”.

On another sign that reads “Caution falling rocks”, with a symbol for rock fall, the Catalan wording translates as “the danger is not of a landslide but of overcrowding”.

Anti-capitalist group Caterva is behind the signs, posting photos on its Twitter account on August 12.

“We have carried out a denunciation action against the #tourist overcrowding in the coves of #Manacor,” read a translation of the post.

The group said it had put up the posters at beaches between Cala Morlanda and Cala Bota “with a bit of humour”.

It said overcrowded beaches were an expression of how capitalism used tourism to get as much value as possible out of destinations or local workers.

Caterva isn’t the first group to push back against the surge of summer tourists in Europe.

In other instances, restaurants have added charges for simple requests such as an extra spoon and locals have rented beach chairs for $128 an hour.