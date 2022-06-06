Expect relaxed vibes and a great drinks list at Rising Tide. Photo / supplied

Anna King Shahab susses out the best eats and family-friendly treats at the Bay of Plenty's hip coastal haven.

Mount Maunganui is famous for its sunshiny, surfy credentials, but with the weather rather less conducive to beach hangs on a recent visit, I took immense pleasure in discovering many hot hospo spots to take shelter in.

A wander up and down the main street of any beach town in Aotearoa is a fine way to pass a few hours, mooching in a surf shop or two, perusing the newspaper over a flat white, treating the kids to a double scoop.

Maunganui Street takes this to the next level; we happily spent a couple of mornings cruising the strip while checking out likely spots for our next meal. MSS Espresso served up decent coffee to sip while we browsed sarongs and Sex Wax at Mount Surf Shop. We enjoyed a wholesome brunch at Gratitude Eatery, where the plant-based menu includes hearty bowls packed with falafel or pea fritters, raw cakes and slices, and super smoothies galore.

Later in the afternoon, the virtuous facade slipped as we went all-in for ordering the creations at Polar Dessert Bar, which specialises in "handcrafted cold-plate icecream". Icecream is spread out on an icy plate, rolled up into cylinders, and served with a dizzying array of sweet toppings.

The next day, we were glad we lunched rather late in the day at Rice Rice Baby – because cocktails are closer to acceptable after 2pm and it was Tuesday, which meant their two-for-one cocktail special was on, and the drinks complement the zesty food here so well. We feasted on beef pho, banh mi packed to the hilt with grilled pork and pickled veges, and crisp spring rolls.

Spring rolls and colourful decor at Rice Rice Baby. Photo / supplied

Speaking of happy hour, The Mount takes it seriously – so many bars and restaurants up and down the main strip and elsewhere in town offer either a daily happy hour or some kind of daily dining deal. Returning to the city quite late one night after a brilliant glow-worm kayak tour at Lake McLaren, we fell upon the "Tight Arse Tuesday" deal at Astrolabe – that's a burger, fries and a glass of beer in return for some loose change from the back pocket, and I wouldn't be mentioning here if I wasn't pleasantly surprised, those burgers are good, no wonder the place was full of locals on a wet Tuesday night.

Pub culture is alive and well in this part of the country and our favourite find was The Rising Tide, set just a little way out of town in an industrial area but well worth the journey. They've struck on a genius combination: a menu that heroes baskets of steamed or fried dumplings and a tap selection boasting more than 40 beers, ciders, and batch cocktails (including heaps that are brewed onsite).

Johney's Dumplings is behind the steady stream of baskets being sent out from the kitchen, and they're to be applauded for their impressive ability to keep up with demand and for the wonderfully plump, well-seasoned fillings – we especially loved the pork and prawn, and the triple 'shroom – fair bursting with fungi.

Flavour-filled deliciousness at Johney's Dumplings. Photo / supplied

Having filled our boots with The Mount's solid showing of cheap and cheerful, we saved our last evening for something a little more elegant. Nestled into the downtown strip and having opened just over a year ago, Solera calls itself a wine bar, which belies the fact that the food on offer is just as impressive as the drinks list.

The kitchen team at Solera. Photo / supplied

Chef Neil Sapitula heads up the kitchen, at the heart of which is the woodfired hearth in which many things are cooked – be that directly on the fire, hanging over it to smoke, or buried in the embers to slowly transform. The snacks that kick things off are particularly clever (a bite-sized, octopus-laced doughnut topped with pāua was superb), and we loved the way in which house ferments and vinegars added a burst of intensity and brightness to dishes like grilled octopus (with yuzu dressing, grilled cos, apple ssamjang puree) and barbecued duck leg (soy bean glaze, sultana puree, cucumber salad).

The zero-alcohol range of cocktails was welcome, and the fact that all the glass pours of wine (the list is all-New Zealand and packed with interesting examples) are offered as either 150ml or 100ml, which is great for those wanting to explore a few. I was particularly glad I'd saved room for dessert; I have a thing for pandan and the pandan custard tart, which was served with coconut sorbet was spot on – nostalgic, with a tropical twist. A bit like The Mount itself I suppose – winter or summer, it nails the old-school beach vibes and offers a growing list of reasons to brush off the sand and get an appetite on.

