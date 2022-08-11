Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran explains why fares are going up. Video / Supplied

Airports in America are using new identification technology to do away with boarding passes at TSA checkpoints.

As flights continue to face disruption, getting through an airport has become an increasingly stressful affair for many travellers.

Fortunately, a new system could shave up to 15 minutes off the wait time at security.

A growing number of US airports have implemented Credential Authentication Technology systems, which only require travellers to provide a driver licence or another form of government identification.

More than 1600 CAT units have been installed across 175 airports over the past three years, according to a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) spokesperson.

In the past year, the number of airports using CAT has grown almost 50 per cent.

Travellers will not need to show their boarding pass at the checkpoints.

Instead, the CAT will confirm the flight reservation associated with the provided ID, check the pre-screening status and cross-reference it with any security alerts. All of this is done without the need for a boarding pass.

The change seems minor for a traveller but could result in a far more efficient airport experience. On a busy day, it's anticipated that the new system could save passengers 10 to 15 minutes of wait time in TSA queues.

For someone running late, this margin could be the difference between making or missing a flight.

Once the TSA agent scans the ID, they are shown a large photo of the person, so they can check the passenger matches their ID.

Meanwhile, the computer system cross-references their ID with security alerts or no-fly lists, verifies they are checked in on a flight departing that day and identifies any Trusted Traveler programmes they are enrolled in. All in a matter of seconds.

Once approved, the passenger continues to the screening area.

The new technology doesn't do away with boarding passes entirely. Travellers must present a digital or printed boarding pass at the departure gate in order to board the plane.

Who can use the new system?

Currently, the accepted IDs for the CAT programme include a US passport or passport card, Global Entry card, Nexus card, US permanent resident card, a driver or enhanced driver licence from the US or Canada that's Real ID compliant by May 2023.

New Zealand travellers may not be able to use the system quite yet, but can still benefit from the efficiencies created at TSA. If successful, it could be rolled out to more travellers in the future.

Time saved by the new system is an advantage but according to TSA, the primary motivation behind implementing CAT units are the "added layer of security" they provide, a TSA spokesperson told The Points Guy.

Some of the major airports currently using CAT technology

Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI).

Boston Logan International Airport (BOS).

Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT).

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW).

Daniel K Inouye International Airport (HNL).

Denver International Airport (DEN).

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW).

Dulles International Airport (IAD).

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL).

George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH).

Harry Reid International Airport (LAS).

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL).

John F Kennedy International Airport (JFK).

LaGuardia Airport (LGA).

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY).

Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU).

Miami International Airport (MIA).

Minneapolis-St Paul International Airport (MSP).

Nashville International Airport (BNA).

Norman Y Mineta San Jose International Airport (SJC).

Oakland International Airport (OAK).

O'Hare International Airport (ORD).

Orlando International Airport (MCO).

Philadelphia International Airport (PHL).

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX).

Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT).

Portland International Airport (PDX).

Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA).

San Diego International Airport (SAN).

San Francisco International Airport (SFO).

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA).

Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC).