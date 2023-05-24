Enter Japan: Osaka Castle. Photo / Princess Cruises, Supplied

DOUBLE THE FUN ON DIAMOND PRINCESS IN JAPAN

Experience two of Japan’s beautiful festivals - the Gion Festival and Tenjin Festival – while cruising for eight days aboard Diamond Princess. The “twice-as-nice” sale is available on Princess Cruises itineraries until the end of this week - May 26. This festivals cruise is priced from $979pp, twin-share, including standard dining, entertainment onboard and accommodation. Departing on July 19 from Tokyo, you’ll journey to Nagasaki, then venture into South Korea to visit Seogwipo city, and on to Kobe and Osaka, Japan, before returning to Tokyo on July 27. Flights to Japan are additional.

Contact: Princess Cruises, 0800 780 717 or princess.com/cruise-search/details/?voyageCode=M327

Hvar on Croatia's Dalmatian Coast. Photo / House of Travel, Supplied

101 REASONS TO SAIL CROATIA

An “island-hopping” travel deal will have you discovering the highlights of the Dalmatian coastline, with a seven-night holiday, priced from $1634pp, twin-share. The itinerary includes Dubrovnik, Korcula, Hvar and Split, and you get to explore the Croatian islands at your own leisure. Accommodation with daily breakfast, transfers and ferries are covered. Flights from New Zealand are additional. Book by September 15 and travel between October 6 and 23. Alternative travel dates are available, as are solo travel prices.

Contact: House of Travel, 0800 713 715 or houseoftravel.co.nz/hot-deals/deals/UKE-croatia-dalmatian-odyssey-island-hopping-croatia

Kids stay free on a trip to Whitehaven Beach. Photo / My Queensland, Supplied

CHILDREN STAY FREE IN TROPICAL QUEENSLAND

Luxuriate in the Whitsundays, staying for three nights in a garden-setting apartment, just outside Airlie Beach. Here, you’ll be welcomed with a bottle of wine, free Wi-Fi and daily buffet breakfast. Children stay for free. Priced from $649pp, twin-share, this holiday package comes with a half-day tour of Whitehaven Beach and discounted Experience Passes to local attractions, activities, and other tours. Book by May 31. Travel on selected dates between July 15 and March 28 next year.

Contact: My Queensland, 0800 654 180 or myqueensland.co.nz/package/mirage-whitsundays-3-nights-1-bedroom-mirage-appartment-lo

Old world charm in New York, New York. Photo / Supplied

NEW YORK, OLD-WORLD CHARM

Stay for five nights at The Benjamin Royal Sonesta New York – an old-world Manhattan hotel, well-known for its classic decor, sophisticated glamour and intimate boutique setting. Situated on the corner of 50th and Lexington Avenue in midtown, you’ll be near the famous Fifth Avenue and Rockefeller Centre. Priced from $2785pp, double-share, book by June 23. Travel from October 1 to November 30. Airfares from New Zealand are additional.

A mandatory nightly hotel room facility fee of US$39 plus tax, is payable directly to the hotel.

Contact: Travel Associates, 0800 951 655 or travel-associates.co.nz/accommodation/new-york/the-benjamin-royal-sonesta-new-york-16169238

Panasesa Back Beach in the Solomon Island, on a cruise with the Pacific Explorer. Photo / Supplied

HONIARA CALLING IN THE SOLOMON ISLANDS

Imagine escaping to the idyllic waters of the remote Solomon Islands – for 16 nights’ cruising aboard Pacific Explorer. This cruise departs from Cairns on June 14 and comes to its final dock in Auckland on June 30. Ports of call along the way are Honiara, Rabaul, Kiriwina Island, Conflict Islands and Norfolk Island. Priced from $1098pp, share-twin, flights to Cairns are additional. Inclusions are all main meals, accommodation, and plenty of activities onboard.

Contact: P&O Cruises Australia, 0800 78 0716 or pocruises.co.nz/cruises/solomon-sea-islands/x328a



