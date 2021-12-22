Skincare guru 'ShitSkinChat' on how to care for your skin during summer travels

Travelling around this summer? Luckily there's just one product you need to pack. Photo / Unsplash

Sakura Aoki-Danielson may have started her Instagram account @shitskinchat for a laugh during the 2020 lockdown but almost two years and 15,000 later, she's become a skincare guru for thousands of Kiwis.

As many of us take off for beaches and campsites, baches and rental houses, we may find ourselves far from our usual comforts, including our bathroom sinks and skincare products.

We talk to Sakura about the essential products and advice for great summer skincare while on the go.

Pack mini products

If you're trying to pack light for summer travels, consider decanting your larger bottles of cleanser, moisturiser or toner into smaller containers, or purchase cheap travel-sized products.

"People tend to forget that Mecca, Hikoco and Sephora, all sell minis for like $10," Sakura says. "Or, if you want to try a new product, go get a few small samples and you can use those."

Choose a summer moisturiser

Just like with your wardrobe, your moisturisers can change from winter to summer. For warmer weather, Sakura recommends a lightweight gel cream or milky lotion.

Summer can be a sweaty, oily season, so if you're nervous about adding on a moisturiser, consider a moisturising sunscreen. "Not a moisturiser with sunscreen it in," Sakura adds, "but a sunscreen with moisturising properties."

The one truly essential product

Follow Sakura for long enough and the topic of sunscreen will soon come up. "I'm huge on the sunscreen bandwagon," she says excitedly. "That is honestly what I'm gifting everyone for Christmas this year."

In fact, according to Sakura, skipping the sunscreen could render that time-and-money intensive skincare regime useless.

"If you don't wear sunscreen, all of your other skincare products are a waste of money," she said.

"It's the same with people who get Botox then don't wear sunscreen; why do you think your skin is prematurely aging?"

It's not just a vanity thing either. Melanoma is the most serious kind of skin cancer and New Zealand has the highest incidence rate in the world according to the Ministry of Health.

Sakura explains you want a 'broad spectrum' sunscreen, which protects you from UVA and UVB rays.

"UVA rays cause premature aging of the skin and UVB burns the skin," she says.

As for the amount? Sakura says a 'tiny pathetic dab' won't do. "You need be using at least a quarter teaspoon for the face and quarter teaspoon for the neck."



Then, she emphasises, reapplication is key.

Shitskinchat Sunscreen Recommendations:

Biore UV Aqua Rich Watery Essence SPF50+ PA++++: Japanese sunscreen with a lightweight gel texture. "This is the product I bulk buy every time I go to Japan, it's the perfect sunscreen for those that don't like the texture of traditional sunscreen, can confirm the average kiwi bloke loves it too". Purchase from Japan Mart for around $20NZD or from Sunday Ritual.

Isntree Hyaluronic Acid Watery Sun Gel: Korean sunscreen with a milky fluid texture. "This would be good for those that want to ditch the moisturiser in the morning and want to throw on one product alone". Purchase from Sunday Ritual for around $28NZD.



La Roche Posay Anthelios Invisible Fluid SPF50+: French sunscreen with a milky, lightweight texture. Purchase from local pharmacies for around $30NZD.

Bondi Sands Hydra UV Protect SPF50+ Face Lotion: Australian. "This is good for those who want one step in the morning only, not thick, it's pleasant to use". Purchase from local pharmacies for around $20NZD.

Be careful with acids

If you have AHAs, BHAs and retinol in your skincare routine, Sakura suggests using these in the evening.

"These products make your skin even more sensitive to the sun, so use them at night and make sure you're even more diligent with that sunscreen.

What not to do

Like most young Kiwis, Sakura has been guilty of covering her skin in tanning oil and 'baking', but those days are long gone.

"I would never be caught dead in tanning oil," she said. "If anything, you'll catch me in a big hat and sunglasses, constantly reapplying SPF50."

According to Sakura, given the quality of fake tan products, there really isn't a need to tan anymore.

"Look, if you wanna be bronze, get the fake tan out or tanning drops for your face. These products have come such a long way," she said. "You can get a good fake tan from the comfort of your own home."

'Keep it Simple Stupid'

Sakura admits that skincare routines can seem overwhelming, especially when we're out and about in summer.

So, she says when it comes to a routine, just make sure you have the basics covered.

"In the morning, if all else fails, make sure you use sunscreen, and in the evening it would be a cleanser and a lightweight moisturiser," she says. "Those are your bookends."

If you're feeling dehydrated, try adding a hydrating serum in the morning or evening and vitamin C or antioxidant serum in the morning.

Extra for experts

If you want to take your summer regime to the next level, Sakura recommends incorporating an antioxidant serum.

"Antioxidants prevent free-radical damage," she explains. "In layman's terms, those are the environmental stressors like pollution that can damage the skin and contribute towards hyperpigmentation, fine lines or premature aging".

Pairing vitamin C serum and sunscreen provide two shields to protect the skin.