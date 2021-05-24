Shortland Street actor Nicole Whippy's favourite New Zealand travel memories

Northland's 90 Mile Beach. Photo / Julia Czerwonatis

The much-loved Kiwi actress Nicole Whippy loves the Far North and dreams of luxury in Queenstown

What are your favourite memories from childhood family holidays in New Zealand?

Campgrounds with long drops. Being allowed to wander around the camp with kids you have just met who instantly became part of your gang. Spotlight in the dark. Uncle Barry's homebrew. Long days at the beach.

Where is your favourite off-the-beaten-track/secret spot in NZ to get away from it all?

The Far North of Te Ika a Māui. So tropical it's as hot and as close as we can get to Fiji without leaving the country. The sand is squeaky and pink and there's hardly anyone on the beach. If I give you the exact location then everyone will know my secret so I'll say only "No Comment".

Nicole Whippy plays Cece King on Shortland Street. Photo / Supplied

If you were heading on a family getaway now, where would you go?

To that secret location.

What's your dream New Zealand roadtrip?

The coastal road up to the Far North. Breaking up the trip by stopping at random beaches for swims and real fruit icecreams. Looking for the best bakery pies. Six60 and Benee on the playlist.

And if you could choose one ultimate, luxury, dream holiday in New Zealand, where would you go ?

Queenstown with the kids. They have never been to or seen the snow so we would take them to the Remarkables, eat out at Josh Emmet's restaurants, Rata and Madam Woo, and visit old friends who decided to move there and live their best lives.

Nicole Whippy plays Cece King on Shortland Street, weekdays at 7pm on TVNZ 2. The show celebrates its 29th birthday today.

