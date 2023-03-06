Tour Tasmania in a different way with Riddle Me Adventures. Photo / Riddle Me Adventures

Each week in Sunday Travel, we check out some of the latest happenings from Aotearoa and beyond to inspire your next adventure.

Riddle me this

How’s this for a niche idea? Tour Tasmania with Riddle Me Adventures and you’ll be required to solve riddles in order to reveal your next destination. Considered something of a mystery picnic tour, hop from one place to the next, picking up a smorgasbord of treats with each correctly answered puzzle. Once complete, participants can roll out the picnic blanket and indulge. riddlemeadventures.com.au/

Enjoy a mystery picnic tour across Tasmania with Riddle Me Adventures. Photo / Riddle Me Adventures

Walk the walk

A timely inclusion for International Women’s Day this week, Australian Walking Holidays has launched six new women’s walking trails for 2023, tramping across Australia’s most stunning wilderness locations. From three-day walks to a whopper of a 16-day hike, all treks are led by female guides and offer a supportive, fun environment. australianwalkingholidays.com.au

Women hiking the Larapinta Trail with Australian Walking Holidays. Photo / Cathy Finch

Ship that’s good

Need a boat? There’s an app for that. GetMyBoat, also dubbed the “Airbnb of Boats” is the app you need for accessible boating experiences. With 250 options across New Zealand, from renting boats and jet skis to finding fishing charters and yachts for hire, connect directly with owners and captains. Check it out at getmyboat.com

For boat rentals, connect directly with the owners via GetMyBoat. Photo / GetMyBoat

New but nostalgic

To celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company, Disneyland Resort in Anaheim has opened its new Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway: A cartoon train ride with Disney’s original characters. Over at Universal Studios Hollywood, Super Nintendo World has the all-new Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge ride, dropping ride-goers into Nintendo’s classic racing car game via augmented reality.

The new Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge ride at Super Nintendo World, Universal Studios Hollywood. Photo / Supplied

Hello Maggie

If Disneyland is a little far to go for nostalgia, try Dunedin. Local fave, Morning Magpie cafe has recently undergone a makeover to transform into Maggies: a tearoom, bar and arcade. Kitted out with the 80s’ best arcade games, it’s also the go-to joint for casual chess nights, knitting clubs, music gigs and art shows. morningmagpie.co.nz/maggies