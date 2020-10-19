See New Zealand for free: TV show seeks Kiwi families in casting call

A TV show is looking for Kiwi families to review New Zealand. Photo / Talyor Brandon, Unsplash

We've all been stocking up our backyard bucket list with activities and destinations around New Zealand, wondering when we'll find time to see them all. This might be your chance.

A TV production company is scouring New Zealand with an offer to five Kiwi families to see the country for free.

You might be wondering: What's the catch?

The show's executive producer Andrew Szusterman is quick to say there will be no terrifying challenges or unspeakable, it's not that kind of show:

"It's not a competition, no one gets eliminated or married off!" There's definitely no requirement to eat unspeakable parts of exotic animals, though there might be a glass or two at a winery on the road.

The brief is to help Kiwis rediscover the country, "through the eyes of ordinary families on extraordinary adventures."

"We're pretty limited in what we can say at the moment, but can tell you it's a 6 week journey around New Zealand from top to bottom," he says "From budget stays to 5 star accommodation and adventure tourism to a glass or two at a winery, you'll cover it all."

From the Bay of Islands to the depths of Southland the show will cover some familiar territory and some not-so-known attractions.

The casting call is for families and groups over 18, to travel NZ. Photo / Pablo Haimplatz, Unsplash

As for who they are looking for the scope is equally broad. "Families with offspring who are over 18, flatmates who love adventuring together, couples who may not have travelled together often and retirees who have plenty of time on their hands."

Production company South Pacific Pictures says they are after "open, warm groups with interesting relationships that the audience can recognise".

Filming will take place from November through January, food travel and accommodation will be taken care of along with a daily allowance for extras.

"We're after opinionated Kiwi's who aren't afraid to share their likes and dislikes while holidaying," says Szusterman. "Any other skills are a complete bonus!"

If this could be you or you know the perfect family of travel reviewers, applications are open now.

All they ask is that you submit a video with your online application as a team "to give the Producers the best feel for the dynamic of the applicant group."

Casting closes in two weeks, so you'll have to be quick!

For full terms and conditions and to apply www.tvnz.co.nz/apply