Kayak, snorkel and explore: Seaweek is full of events to get involved in around the shore of Aotearoa. Photo / Tourism New Zealand

Kayak, snorkel and explore: Seaweek is full of events to get involved in around the shore of Aotearoa. Photo / Tourism New Zealand

This Saturday sees the start of 'Seaweek'. Seven days of 'drop in' events, beach cleans and snorkelling tours around the country - 5-13 March 2022 is your chance to "dip a toe" in coastal conservation.

The first Seaweek was held 30 years ago by New Zealand Association for Environmental Education (NZAEE) as a way to get more Kiwis to care for their coast.

Given there's 100 events all around the shores of Aotearoa this week - there is a lot to explore and not much time. However we've distilled down the list to bring you our top picks:

Northland

Don't miss the Sand Sculpture competition at Te Tii Beach near Waitangi. On 12 March, marine biologist Kayla will be leading science events for young fish enthusiasts and will be helping judge the best sea creatures made by teams.

EMR is running a free snorkel day in Reotahi on 5 March and a guided Pataua Estuary Day Drift on 12 March. For more guided tours of Northland's marine reserves visit the EMR website.

emr.org.nz

Sand sculptures and ephemeral art competitions are happening at beaches around the country. Photo / Getty Images

Auckland

Te Kura Moana Reserves are leading a number of snorkel days with Auckland Unlimited around the most pristine parts of Tamaki Makaurau. There are free guided snorkel tours including at Goat Island on 12 March and another on 13 March in Whangateau/ Omaha Harbour.

See the EMR website for details and to sign up.

emr.org.nz

Lopdell House in Titirangi is also running a free open air screening of Becoming Cousteau on 6 March.

Goat Island is holding free guided snorkel tours including at Goat Island on 12 March. Photo / Eugene Polkan

Hawke's Bay

Science communicator and artist, Gabby O'Connor has put together an impressive exhibition out of 12km of rope to demonstrate the invisible dangers to our marine environment.

The Unseen Exhibition will be on display at the National Aquarium of New Zealand in Napier from 11 March.

Canterbury

On 5-6 March Kaikoura is running a weekend of free seaside activities out of South Bay Reserve. Kicked off by a rūnanga on the shore, there will be a guided snorkel tour given by Dave's Diving and a sausage sizzle for volunteers.

seaweek.org.nz

There will also be a free screening of documentary Planet Ocean at the Mayfair Theatre on Sunday 6 March.

In Christchurch the Sumner Hub is running their Ephemeral Art Competition on Sumner Beach from 10.30am on Sunday Morning.

Entries and prize details can be found at seaweek.org.nz/events/capture-by-camera-competition

Sea side yoga for a koha and beach cleans are happening thoughout the week. Photo / Jade Stephens, Unsplash

Wellington

On 5 March there will be coastal yoga for a koha in Shorland Park, with donations going to marine conservation projects in Wellington.

facebook.com/events

Nelson Tasman

In Nelson EMR is running a free, guided snorkel day in Cable Bay on Saturday 12 March. It's your chance to spot seahorses and eagle rays in the wild. Equipment provided, all ages welcome. However, online booking is recommended.

emr.org.nz

Kayak, snorkel and explore: Seaweek is full of events to get involved in around the shore of Aotearoa. Photo / Tourism New Zealand

Otago

The Museum of Otago has teamed up with the University and Royal Albatross Centre for an evening focusing on a familiar and much maligned part of our coasts: the seagull.

Ever present, ready to swipe your chips at the beach - Dr Chris Lalas and Sally Carson explain the gulls may be misunderstood.

On 7 March the lecture on the city's seagulls will leave you knowing more about the gulls and perhaps even change your opinions on the birds.

otagomuseum.nz/whats-on/red-billed-gulls-trouble-or-treasure

For more events and details visit the Seaweek website seaweek.org.nz