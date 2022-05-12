Video: via YMG Travels

It was love at first sight when Angelyn Burk went on her first cruise in 1992.

When the American accountant married her husband Richard, who also enjoyed travelling by sea, the couple began planning cruises every year.

"We really enjoy cruising and being able to visit different parts of the world without hopping on an aeroplane," Angelyn told news website 7Life.

However, in early 2021 the Seattle-based couple started thinking about retirement plans and wondered how expensive it would be to live on cruise ships full-time.

Using her accountancy skills, 53-year-old Angelyn calculated that, if they used loyalty memberships and purchased during sale periods, it could cost as little as $68 a day.

After combining current savings with the estimated money they would get from selling their house, they realised they could retire immediately.

So, a few months later the couple quit their jobs, put their house on the market and set sail with one suitcase each. They have lived the cruise ship life since May 2021.

As a couple who love to travel, the Burks said they had been looking for financially feasible ways to travel as much as possible during retirement. Cruise ships ticked the box.

Having savings was also important for it to become a reality.

"We have been frugal all our lives to save and invest in order to achieve our goal," Angelyn said.

They have slept on land fewer than five times in the last year, and don't plan to live permanently on land in the future.

Instead, they carefully plan where each cruise starts and ends and attempt to take journeys that line up. If timelines don't quite match up, they have briefly stayed on land with friends or family.

Already they have spent 51 days sailing from Seattle to Sydney, toured around Europe and explored the Adriatic Sea. Favourite destinations include Italy, Iceland, Canada, Singapore and the Bahamas.

Their average cost for accommodation, food and all transport has been $68 per person per night.

The lifestyle does take effort, Angelyn admitted, but she believed it was achievable for the everyday cruiser, and easier than regular travel.

"It is leisurely travel without the complications of booking hotels, restaurants and transportation while staying within our budget," she said.

Spending years, let alone decades, on a cruise ship is certainly not for everyone, which is why the Burks recommend people try long-term cruises before permanently jumping ship.