Patrick says culture and traditions are a big part of life in Samoa. Photo / supplied

As Samoa reopens borders to visitors next week, Kiwi-Samoan All Blacks star Patrick Tuipulotu talks about island culture, best eats, and must-see hotspots.

Samoa is one of my favourite places, because of the beautiful scenery and its rich

culture. The locals are really welcoming and there's never a dull moment, with delicious

food, cultural celebrations and endless activities to enjoy. Being able to see and enjoy a bit of the lifestyle that my parents and grandparents lived and thrived in is an amazing

experience as well.

One of the activities I recommend to people is the Papase'ea Sliding Rocks. These are natural water slides, located in Se'ese'e in the Faleata District. Formed over thousands of years by water wearing down the rocks, there is a slide for kids and one for adults, and it's ideal for cooling off on a hot day.

Another must-do is the To-Sua Ocean Trench. The views of these natural

swimming pools along the coastal side of Upolu are stunning. The swimming pool is 30

metres deep and is run by local families, so supporting the locals is always a great way to

give back during your time there.

The To Sua Ocean Trench is a popular swimming hole surrounded by tropical gardens. Photo / Getty Images

If you're looking for an authentic experience and insight into cultural traditions, check out the Samoa Cultural Village. There are a range of activities including tapa-making, traditional tatau, and heaps more. It's worth taking the time to immerse yourself into the amazing culture of Samoa.

Fiafia fire dancers are a must-see in Samoa. Photo / Getty Images

Palusami, or baked coconut cream cooked inside leaves in the umu (earth oven), is one of my favourite Samoan foods. You also can't top Samoan fish. Oka is one of the best raw seafood dishes, and Amanaki restaurant in Upolu is a great spot for amazing seafood.

There is also a never-ending supply of fruit wherever you go. From fresh coconuts to sweet pawpaw, the refreshing tropical fruit is definitely another of my Samoan favourites.

For the All Blacks star, Samoan food means fresh fish, tropical fruit, and coconut dishes straight from the umu. Photo / supplied

Something that visitors don't commonly know about is Tatau, traditional tattoos. You will find that men and women wear full leg tatau, "Pe'a" for men and "Malu" for women. They consist of intricate designs full of deep meaning that can signify many milestones in one's life among the village and community. This can include being a leader in one's village, or entering manhood or womanhood.

Religion is a cornerstone of Samoan culture. Every Sunday you will find that most shops, if not all, will be shut till midday. The hustle and bustle of island life goes quiet as families take the time to go to church for worship and praise. As a visitor to Samoa, you'll see for yourself that the locals, villagers, and people in the country are dressed head to toe in white church attire. This is very symbolic and heartwarming to see on a Sunday morning stroll.

A top tip for visiting Samoa is to simply get amongst it and giving everything a go. Be open to trying new food and having new experiences, and take the time to visit different places throughout the island.

