Sam Wallace's Great Ocean Road family road trip

Great Ocean Road, Victoria. Photo / Robert Blackburn.

When I was a kid, my family would spend holidays camping at Muriwai Beach at a site nestled in the sand dunes. We'd cook on the open fire and spend all day in the great outdoors exploring the wilderness and creating special memories together. Throughout my life, I've also been lucky enough to travel overseas with my family, and my career has taken me to far-off places all around the world. Travel is in my blood, which is why I can't wait to take my three children on epic adventures, too.

Australia is the first place on my list for the five of us to travel together as a family, and a road trip along Victoria's famous Great Ocean Road is full of kid-friendly activities that double as bucket-list adventures for us adults, too. If like me you're counting down the days until you can take your family across the ditch again, I've done a bit of the planning for you, with this easy guide to enjoying all that Victoria has to offer - wildlife sightings guaranteed.

A road trip is really the only way to do the Great Ocean Road, especially with kids, because as every parent knows regular pit-stops are essential. As one of the world's most famous drives, the Great Ocean Road offers the best of Australian nature and wildlife, even if you're simply taking in the view of the wild Bass Strait or Southern Ocean from the passenger window. Of course, stretching your legs at one of the iconic hinterland waterfall walks is a great way to keep everyone feeling fresh and immersed in nature, too.

Koala with Joey. Photo / Darren Donlen.

No trip to Australia with kids is complete without experiencing the country's most iconic native birds and animals such as emus, koalas, kangaroos, wallabies and echidnas, so make sure you visit Tower Hill Wildlife Reserve. This crater-bound ecosystem sits inside an extinct volcano formed 30,000 years ago and is home to over 200 kangaroos and koalas. Guided tours are available twice daily but if you're lucky you might even spot a furry friend from the visitor carpark! Take some time to soak up the Aboriginal heritage of the area too with a self-guided walk from the Worn Gundidj Visitor Centre.

Worn Gundidj at Tower Hill. Photo / Artra Sartracom Photographer.

The Great Otway National Park, located to the back of Lorne, is a fantastic place to take in some of Australia's best rainforest scenery as you walk amongst the ancient plant life and giant tree ferns. If you're feeling particularly adventurous, book a zip-line tour or tree-top walk, while young kids will enjoy the magic of the Enchanted Forest with its whimsical fairy homes and dragon's nests. After all that walking, a lunch stop will likely be in order, so sit amongst the trees at Platypi Chocolate and enjoy a coffee, hot choccie, tasty meal and of course, delicious chocolate and desserts before hitting the road for the next world-renowned location – the 12 Apostles.

The Otway Fly Treetop Adventure. Photo / Mark Chew.

Whether you arrive at the 12 Apostles at dusk, dawn or anytime in between, these majestic rock stacks are jaw-droppingly beautiful nestled between dramatic coastal cliffs and rough seas. While helicopter tours are available, the kids will probably get more out of watching the waves crash against the rocks and posing for photos at one of the many look-out points which are an easy walk from the carpark. More coastal rock photo ops can be found further along just past Port Campbell at the Arch and London Bridge, too.

Twelve Apostles, Great Ocean Road. Photo / Robert Blackburn.

When hungry tummies come calling again, the nearby 12 Apostles Gourmet Trail has something to satisfy everyone, with food and beverage offerings including gourmet cheese makers, Timboon Ice Cream, Timboon Railway Shed Distillery and Berry World. Be sure to check out some of the local markets along your route too, if you happen to be driving by on the right day! Towns in the Otway Ranges often have Sunday markets which offer locally sourced food and produce as well as arts and crafts and fun activities for the kids.

You can never see too many animals when travelling with children and there are plenty more opportunities along the way, including the brand new Wildlife Wonders eco tourism experience near Apollo Bay in the Otways, which is expected to open in early 2021. Accompanied by a conservationist guide, visitors will explore a protected habitat area and spot koalas dozing in treetops, potoroos and bandicoots foraging in the forest, and kangaroos galore too.

Paddle with the Platypus Tour, Lake Elizabeth. Photo / Mark Watson.

But we can't forget about the platypi now can we! The Platypus in the Wild Tour offers a unique opportunity to view these duck-billed creatures in their natural habitat in Lake Elizabeth in the Great Otway National Park with canoe tours at dawn and dusk. If you visit at dusk you'll be able to see the glow worms too. Whale watching is a must-do as well, especially if you're visiting between May and September when the southern right whales come to calf at Logan's Beach. Lucky visitors will view the southern right and blue whales as they migrate to warmer waters, often putting on a show as they breach the ocean surface on their way.

Mantra Deep Blue Resort, Warrnambool. Photo / Robert Blackburn.

Where accommodation is concerned, there are plenty of places to stay along the route to suit all budgets and requirements. If a little bit of luxury is mandatory, check out The Deep Blue in Warrnambool, which offers beautiful suites with views of either Lady Bay or Stingray Bay, and wellness experiences and pamper treatments at the spa. For family-friendly fun that embraces the great outdoors, there are a number of Big4 Holiday Parks at locations including Apollo Bay, Anglesea, Port Fairy and Wye River (and many more!) which offer camping spots, cabins, caravan sites and memories to last a lifetime.



For more Australian holiday inspiration visit australia.com

Please check the latest border restrictions in each state and territory before travelling, for more information visit australia.com