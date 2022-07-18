Pinch of salt: Nusret Gökçe AKA Salt Bae attends the screening during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival. Photo / Laurent Koffel, Getty Images

Pinch of salt: Nusret Gökçe AKA Salt Bae attends the screening during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival. Photo / Laurent Koffel, Getty Images

The flamboyant Turkish restaurateur Nusret Gökçe, AKA Salt Bae, might be one of the internet's most recognisable celebrity chefs - but his diners aren't happy.

The Nusr-et Steakhouse restaurant ranked in the bottom 1 per-cent of the UK capital's restaurants.

The restaurant specialising in red-meat and flamboyant seasoning ranked just 16,970 out of 17,542 listings. It was ranked the second worst steakhouse in London, out of a field of 261 restaurants.

It's hard to take reviews this brutal with a pinch of salt.

Nusr-Et: The steakhouse was ranked in the bottom 1 per cent of London Restaurants. Photo / Screengrab, TripAdvisor

The London branch of the steak house, which opened just 10 months ago has done little to endear itself to diners.

The Turkish-born chef Nusret Gökçe became an internet meme for his theatrical seasoning, and insistence on wearing round, dark glasses.

Viral fame helped the chef launch ten restaurants in the most expensive cities, from Dubai, Miami to Mykonos.

However Nusr-et failed to find fans for its Knightsbridge steakhouse. While there was lavish praise in the TripAdvisor reviews, few felt they could justify the price.

Over 45 per cent of reviewers rated their experience 'terrible'.

"Service was mediocre, steak was bland and grey, cocktails were average and over-priced," wrote a recent visitor.

Among the top complaints among London diners was value for money.

44 great british pounds for 4 redbulls… having a laugh. pic.twitter.com/xgzs8f2cEu — Jamz 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇧🇩 (@jjamz_) September 26, 2021

"Absolute joke for the price. The quality is similar to that of chain restaurants and you're literally just paying for the name. Don't waste your money"

"London is full of great steak restaurants but this isn't one of them," read another salty review.

Last year a complaint went viral after a guest was charged $3495 for a meal. His biggest gripe? Being charged $22 for a single Redbull.

Back in 2018 after opening his flagship Manhattan restaurant The New York Daily Post dubbed it "public rip-off number one", with reviewer Steve Cuozzo saying he was left hungry after a meal that cost $715 for a table of three.