Aerial view of Paroa Bay, Bay of Islands, Northland. Photo / Supplied

Private island stays in paradise

The creators of Velassaru Maldives describe this luxurious resort as “a place of unsurpassable beauty” as it’s located on a private coral island with white-sand beaches surrounded by turquoise sea. Velassaru’s thatched-roof villas, built from stone and teak, hover over the lagoon and the beach and are complete with a spa and an infinity pool. A five-night escape starts at $4230pp, twin-share in a Deluxe Bungalow, including all main meals and the resort’s alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. Bookings for an over-the-water Villa start at $7056pp, twin-share. Speedboat transfers to and from the island are covered. However, flights from New Zealand are additional. Book by July 15. Travel between January 11 and April 6.

Contact: House of Travel, 0800 713 715, or houseoftravel.co.nz/velassaru

Velassaru, Maldives. Photo / Supplied

Cutting-edge cruises

New to New Zealand waters, the contemporary and luxurious Celebrity Edge cruise ship boasts state-of-the-art “infinite veranda” staterooms which, at the press of a button, transform your onboard accommodation into a giant veranda. A 10-night cruise departs from Auckland’s passenger pier on February 15, bound for ports around Aotearoa, before setting sail for Sydney. Your fare comes with the option to purchase a guest’s fare that is discounted by up to 75 per cent. You’ll also receive a US$260 onboard credit with your stateroom. Fares start at $5285pp. Airfares and transfers are additional. Book by July 6.

Contact: Flight Centre, 0800 427 555, or flightcentre.co.nz/product/17451078

Celebrity Edge. Photo / Supplied

Home turf luxury

Luxurious winter escapes are as abundant as the seasonal snow in the South Island’s Ahuriri Valley, ranging from three nights for the price of two at Lindis Lodge, to three nights for the price of two at the other end of the country – Paroa Bay Winery in the Bay of Islands. Available from July 10 to September 30, stays at Lindis Lodge are priced from $4690 for two people to stay in a Pod beneath the stars or $6700 for three nights in the lodge’s Master Suite. Stay in a Lodge Suite from $5930. Three nights at Paroa Bay Winery’s Tarāpunga Villa are priced from $12,000. The villa offers three bedrooms to accommodate up to six people, and gourmet, chef-created dinners at the on-site Sage Restaurant are included. The property’s two-bedroom Vineyard Cottage is also available for three-night stays, priced from $3000 for up to four people. These Paroa Bay deals are available for stays through to October 19.

Contact: The Lindis Group for packages, or thelindisgroup

Paroa Bay in the Bay of Islands. Photo / Shaun Jeffers

Far-flung and five-star

Seabourn Encore is a five-star small cruise ship, offering a new hosted cruise to the exotic and historic climes of Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Mumbai, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Sri Lanka and on to Athens in Greece. This magnificent 36-night trip begins with an Air New Zealand flight from Auckland to Singapore on March 15. There are just a few luxury veranda suite cabins left for booking this small-group journey, starting at $28,395, twin and $42,595, single. Upgrades to Business Class on your flight to Singapore are available from $1295pp or from $8435pp return. The Emirates flight from Athens travels via Dubai for an aircraft change, arriving in Auckland on April 24.

Contact: Pukekohe Travel, 0800 785 386, e-mail Belinda@pukekohetravel.nz or pukekohetravel.co.nz/cruises/escorted-cruises/cruise-singapore-to-athens.html

Seabourn Encore on its first departure from Venice, Italy. Photo / Michel Verdure

Extra special Santorini

Submit yourself to the luxury of the five-star Vedema in Santorini – a stunning resort developed from what was a 100-year-old mansion house and a 400-year-old wine cellar. Your accommodation is a one-bedroom Aegean Suite with a whirlpool spa on the balcony and breakfasts daily. Priced from $3415pp, this luxurious accommodation treat is available between August 1 and September 30. Airfares from New Zealand are additional. Book by July 4.

Contact: Travel Associates, 0800 951 655, or travel-associates.co.nz/accommodation/greece/vedema-a-luxury-collection-resort-santorini-17517312

The five-star Vedema in Santorini. Photo / Supplied



