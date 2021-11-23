Rules for sharing cars at Red and Orange level in Covid-19 Protection Framework

For those planning a mixed-bubble road trip, make sure you mask up. Photo / Sergey Tarasov

Like backyard barbecues and a game of beach cricket, few things signal the start of summer holidays like a good old fashioned road trip.

However, this year will be different to previous ones for several pandemic-related reasons, which begs the question; when is it safe to hop in a car with your mates and hit the road?

From 11.59pm on 2 December, New Zealand will shift into the traffic light system. Auckland will move to Red while other regions will move to either Red or Orange.

Regardless of whether your city moves to Red or Orange, a Covid-19 Group spokesperson said carpooling with other bubbles would be allowed, with some recommendations.

"Indoor gatherings are permitted at Red (with capacity limits), so carpooling with mixed bubbles would be permitted," they said.

Currently, there are no mandatory requirements for small, private vehicle arrangements.

Although, since face coverings are mandatory in taxis and rideshare vehicles at Orange and Red, the Covid-19 Group recommended that people follow suit if sharing a car with other bubbles.

"Face coverings are recommended whenever people leave the house, especially when they're around people they don't know," the spokesperson said.

If you still feel uneasy about sharing a vehicle with other bubbles, several other measures can be taken to stay as safe as possible.

Get vaccinated

As Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said recently: "vaccination is the best protection against Covid-19".

In order to travel in or out of Auckland when borders lower on December 15, you will need proof of full vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours of departure.

However, for shorter trips before then, it's still worth checking whether your fellow car mates have gotten the jab or are willing to take a test before sharing a ride.

Cruise with the windows down

One of the great joys of summer is driving around with the windows down.

Even better, it can reduce the risk of transmission by increasing fresh air flow, according to airborne infections expert and member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies Professor, Catherine Noakes.

While four windows down is best, Noakes said even two windows can reduce the concentration of exhaled breath, which can include viral particles.

According to studies, opening the driver's side back window and passenger window produces the best airflow.

Clean up

If you're looking for motivation to finally clean your car, this is it. A thorough clean between drives may not be feasible, so just focus on wiping down high-touch areas each day such as buttons, handles and the steering wheel each day.