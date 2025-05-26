The Casa Amica is on the outskirts of Rome. Photo / 123rf

Room Check : Casa Amica Guest House

Location: Via Trevignano Romano 5, Rome, RM, 00135

Style: The guesthouse is a basic no-frills accommodation on the outskirts of Rome. It’s simple and clean, with a small dining area, a conference space and a good-sized carpark behind a secure automatic gate.

Perfect for: Independent travellers looking for a quiet base after a busy day of sightseeing and conferences for small businesses.

First impressions: It’s not well sign-posted and the shuttle driver seemed somewhat confused when we pulled up at the locked gate. But despite arriving well before the accepted 3pm check-in time my room was quickly readied and I was able to ditch my luggage and dash downtown to check out the eternal city.

Rooms: My tile-floor room overlooked a small courtyard with a long-disused fountain. A roll-up shutter kept the heat of the sun away and I’d spend my late evenings with the windows thrown wide for fresh air as I did some work.

In the neighbourhood: I booked the guesthouse without realising how far it was from central Rome. However, the guesthouse was an easy ten-minute walk to the Ottavia train station where trains ran swiftly every few minutes into the centre of Rome and returned until quite late into the night.

Bathroom: The shower could have done with more pressure and the high wall-mounted cistern had me anxiously checking for a potential flood as it noisily filled after flushing. But the bathroom was serviced every day and was always clean and sparkling when I returned at night.

Food and drink: The guesthouse had a basic dining room but I was in and out with the sun and eating on the go. A supermarket just round the corner became my go-to for basic supplies and the cafes of Rome became my dining room.

Facilities: Plenty of powerpoints ensured my laptop was charged for downloading the day’s photographs and my room had a small desk where I sat to sort and organise my day. The guesthouse also had free Wi-Fi.

In the neighbourhood: The local train station was my gateway to Rome, only about 20 minutes away. I rode the rails to the Colisseum, to the Vatican, to the Appian Way, to my daily explorations of the city’s architectural and historical treasures.

Family friendly: The guesthouse welcomes families as well as pets. The only other guests I saw was a woman who knocked on my door after dark and, not alerted by what must’ve been a strange voice with the strange accent saying “just a minute!” seemed to fully expect a loved one to greet her when she knocked on the wrong door.

Sustainability: The Casa Amica is a no-frills accommodation option without the potentially resource-heavy extras offered by flasher establishments.

Website: https://nz.hotels.com/ho3244964608/casa-amica-guest-house-rome-italy/?locale=en_NZ&pos=HCOM_NZ&siteid=300000038