Room Check: Angela’s

First impressions: A just-like-on-TV apartment block entry with a door that an inhabitant helpfully left open for me – just like in the movies. The apartment was two floors up via a narrow and worn stone staircase or via a tiny little escalator that barely took me and my (massive) suitcase plus a resident. Luckily she was small. The apartment itself looked relatively old fashioned although my only glimpse into the family’s rooms were via a beaded curtain. Lights at the entrance foyer and the hall came on automatically and it took me a while to get used to the idea that the bathroom light was in the hallway.

Rooms: I had a bedroom with a desk and a wardrobe. It looked onto an internal atrium via a window that opened had I wanted to. There were plenty of power points for my chargers.

Bathroom: Very modern and spotlessly clean.

Food and drink: A compact kitchen offered make-your-own coffees and a fridge for any food I might want to store.

Facilities: The fridge was handy and the lift made lugging the luggage around helpful.

In the neighbourhood: Just a few blocks away was the Sagrada Familia, one of Europe’s most famous and most astounding churches. It was also handy to great restaurants, the Metro and bus routes.

Family friendly: A couple with a small child was staying across the hall and they seemed happy.

Accessibility: The lift was helpful and the apartment itself seemed to offer no impediments to those with disability issues.

Sustainability: The lights were automatic so would not burn all night and the apartment was very warm.

Contact: Angela

https://www.airbnb.co.nz/rooms/1081915016289864868?guests=1&adults=1&s=67&unique_share_id=5314a2d5-04d1-471c-84b5-7b71cbad6eb9