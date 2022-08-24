So Auckland first opened in 2019 but after a stint as an MIQ facility, is now welcoming guests once again. Photo / Supplied

Stephanie Holmes revisits So Auckland, a boutique hotel on a grand scale



Location: Downtown Auckland, just across the road from the Britomart precinct.

Style: Designer hotel with a uniquely New Zealand Auckland flavour.

Perfect for: Fine dining and fun in the big city

Price: From $314 per night

First impressions: I stayed at So Auckland in January 2019, when it was brand new and had just opened. Just over a year later, the hotel had to change tack thanks to the pandemic and became an MIQ facility. It's now reopened and it was great to come back to see what's new.

Arriving at the porte cochere, we handed our car over for valet parking, and took time to admire the hotel's orange Bentley parked outside (available to hire by the hour - see below), before heading into the lobby to check in.

This is done from the comfort of a sofa in the middle of the lobby, rather than at a desk. The space feels more like a nightclub than a hotel check-in area - it's dark with a giant chandelier centrepiece, and mannequins dressed in sparkly suits. Black padded leather sofas are upended and suspended to be used as single seats and there's a fun, buzzy vibe.

The lobby at So Auckland is more reminiscent of a nightclub than a stuffy hotel check-in desk. Photo / Supplied

Staff were all friendly, helpful and went out of their way to make us feel at home.

Rooms: We were in a So Suite on the front corner of the 11th floor. The private balcony offers views of Britomart and the stunning Waitematā harbour out to Rangitoto, with a glimpse of the Harbour Bridge.

Windows span the entirety of the outer wall, covered in sheer curtains with a gold sheen. There's a separate lounge with TV, sofa, minibar (complimentary, non-alcoholic drinks provided) and desk, leading into a spacious bedroom with second TV.

There's tonnes of storage space and the super king bed is large and luxurious. There's a bit of street noise, especially in the early hours of weekend mornings, and I imagine construction noise could be an issue during the week.

The hotel's design comes from local fashion designers World, and the logo, created by Benny Castles, is inspired by a topographical map of Auckland.

Bathroom:

The first thing to note is there's a window between the bathroom and lounge, so if you have guests over, remember they can see you if you're prancing about in your not quite altogether.

The toilet and shower are in separate spaces behind frosted glass doors, but the freestanding bath (deep, sumptuous, lovely) and sinks can be seen from the lounge. Good for exhibitionists, I guess. Toiletries are New Zealand brand Maraca, and the Sevillian Neroli scent was divine.

It's very dimly lit - not great for putting make-up on. The lighting in the whole suite, for that matter, is more for mood than function.

The bathrooms in So Auckland's suites look beautiful but be wary if you have guests over. Photo / Supplied

Food and drink: These are the star of the show here, and worth a visit even if you're not staying at the hotel. Hi-So is the rooftop bar on the 16th floor, with an innovative cocktail list and breathtaking views of the harbour.

Hi-So, the rooftop bar at So Auckland, has some of the best views in the city. Photo / Supplied

Down one floor is Harbour Society, where we had an exceptional dinner I'll dream of for a long time to come. Chef Marty Kindleysides' Asian-fusion menu is designed to share, but portion sizes won't leave you wishing you'd ordered your own. We were enraptured with our choices: fresh Te Makutu oysters; pork belly with scampi tail; beef tournedos with crayfish and prawn dumpling, broccolini, chicken sauce and crispy chicken skin; Cloudy Bay clams spaghetti; roasted duck with manuka honey hoi sin sauce and bao buns; and kimchi roast potatoes.

It was definitely too much for two people. We finished it all. The wine list was equally impressive, with a range of New Zealand and international wines. Come for a date night, come by yourself, just come.

Breakfast is a la carte rather than buffet, and Saturday brunch is available, too, with the option of bottomless beverages to wash it all down.

Cloudy Bay clam spaghetti from Harbour Society, the restaurant at So Auckland hotel. Photo / Supplied

Facilities: On my first visit in 2019, the spa, gym and swimming pool were still under construction, so it was great to try them out this time round. In the lower basement of the building, the 20m lap pool is warm and inviting, there's a jacuzzi and sauna, and the gym is modern and well-equipped.

We had a couples massage at the spa, which was a welcome treat after a very busy few weeks. Price is based on how long you want your treatment to last - choose from 30, 60, 90, 120, 150 or 180 minutes, then pick the combination of treatments you want during that time. We had a 60 minute "Relax, Take it Easy" massage with organic essential oils, and it was absolute bliss.

The hotel's other facilities include valet parking ($50 per night) or rent the Bentley Bentayga V8 if you want to whizz around town in style.

In the neighbourhood: All of Auckland's greatest hits - High St, Britomart, Commercial Bay, the Viaduct and Spark Arena are within walking distance. Public transport links and ferries to Waiheke are on the doorstep.

Family friendly: Babysitting service can be arranged (give 12 hours notice).

Accessibility: All outlets, including Harbour Society and Hi-So, are fully accessible for wheelchairs or for those with mobility issues. The hotel also has four accessible guest rooms.

Sustainability: Toiletries are in large refillable bottles, but the amenities (shower caps, cotton buds, nail files, dental kits etc) are individually wrapped in plastic. Water bottles in the mini-bar are single use plastic, too.



Contact: so-auckland.com