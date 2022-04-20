YMCA's Hotel Give in Christchurch. Photo / Supplied

Room Check

Thomas Bywater stays at Hotel Give, the former Christchurch YMCA, which has been revamped into socially responsible accommodation.



Location: Christchurch central - between the Botanical Gardens, Hospital and the Riverside markets.

Style: A budget hotel, with a premium location.

Price: Rooms start from $67 per night.

Perfect for: Business travel, a quick city break or a longer-term base.



First impressions:The boxy grey exterior of the old YMCA promises little. Neither does the reception area, which is shared with the cafe, gym and Papa Hou dance school. Check-in begins with a warm greeting, from a receptionist with complete faith in purpose.



A sign behind the desk reads "Social Sustainability", a phrase that reappears everywhere, from the compendium to the wi-fi password.



Despite the pops of bright orange and a different set of four letters above the door, there's little on the ground floor to suggest that GIVE is any different to the YMCA.



That is, until you make it to the rooms...

Reception at the YMCA's revamped hotel GIVE in Christchurch. Photo / Supplied

Rooms:

Ranging from dorm rooms to executive suites to two-bedroom apartments, there's something for everyone here. Five floors up, my one-bedroom apartment is tucked into the former loft space of the YMCA. High ceilings and subdivisions in quirky angles fit a lot into the A-frame space. Particularly impressive are the two private, patio balconies, with views over the Botanic Gardens and eye-level spires of the Christchurch art centre. It's a room that commands a floorspace and location way above the asking price.

The apartment has private ensuite bathroom facilities and a kitchenette with hobs and an oven; it's a very accommodating space for self-catering, which is particularly helpful, given how early Christhurch's restaurants close.

A lot of thought has gone into the details and choice of finishings. Much of the refurbishment has been done with the help of charity Kilmarnock Enterprises. Under some local Christchurch confectionery from Fudge Cottage, the compendium has a bit more detail about the work of the Christchurch Y.

Views of the elegant Canterbury Museum building are visible from the king bedroom, through the balcony door and a chink in the Hereford Street Cladding. As is the calming glow of the rooftop neon signage of Christchurch Art Galler Te Puna o Waiwhetū, which reads: "EVERYTHING IS GOING TO BE ALRIGHT"

Bathroom:

En suite shower. Spacious, bright and modern, replete with Forest & Bird NZ Botanical toiletries. Keeping track of the number of good causes supported by the Give is a bit like a game of Charity benefactor bingo.

Food and drink:

There are a couple of convenient options within the building. The Bean Cafe is open early for coffee and pastries and Duo Dumplings restaurant is on the ground floor, one of the Y's tenants.

You're not far from the city's central dining options, including The Riverside Market which might be New Zealand's fanciest food hall.



Facilities: There is no parking at the Give. However, there's no shortage of car parks in post-rebuild Christchurch.

The one bed apartment at the top of Hotel Give in Christchurch. Photo / Supplied

In the neighbourhood:

Within a couple of minutes walk, you have the central Hagley Park and the Avon.

The hospital is also just across the road, along with the University campus, galleries and the newly finished Te Pae conference centre.



Accessibility: The first and second floors are completely wheelchair accessible with accessible shared bathrooms. The first-floor kitchen is also accessible with lowered cooking surfaces and dedicated cooking facilities. Outside of the family rooms, there are two fully accessible rooms with private kitchenettes and bathrooms.

Bedroom of the apartment at the top of Hotel Give in Christchurch. Photo / Thomas Bywater

Sustainability:

Finally time to decipher the "social sustainability".

It's hard to miss the community initiatives run by hotel Give. It's in the name. Within the same building, you'll find several charities and benefactors of the YMCA's work. These include the Youth Technology space, the 4C Centre, and the Thursday Club for vulnerable adults.

The Y has plenty of social licence within the city, but the Give is unabashedly a money-making initiative.

It's about accommodation supporting charity work, without the accommodation feeling like a charity. This is particularly true of the apartments and executive studios, although some more budget options exist in the building.



Naturally, the Give also has green credentials worthy of its prominent place in the Garden City. The refurbishment recycled 24,000 bottles into its materials and planted 60 trees.



You can sleep easy in the Give, knowing where your fees are going.

Private balcony views over Christchurch from the hotel Give. Photo / Thomas Bywater

Contact:

hotelgive.nz

Check traffic light settings and Ministry of Health advice before travel at covid19.govt.nz