Stephanie Holmes stays at Moana Vista Cottage, a cute and cosy Airbnb in Waiheke's Oneroa.
Location: Queen's Drive, on the hill overlooking Oneroa and Hekerua Bay.
Style: Country cottage heritage bach.
Perfect for: A romantic getaway for two, with views to marvel at.
Price: From $204 per night, bookable via Airbnb.
Getting there: Buses run from Matiatia ferry terminal and there's a bus stop at the end of the road. From there it's a short walk to the cottage, which is an original Kiwi bach, set back from the owner's more modern house at the front of the property.
First impressions: The cottage is situated among beautifully tended tiered gardens. It's a compact space inside but the deck gives all the sense of space you need – with 180 views of Oneroa Beach and the overlooking headland, Hekerua Bay, and as far out to Rakino, Tiritiri Matangi, Motutapu and Rangitoto.
Rooms: One living space, one bedroom and one bathroom provides enough room for two. The living room has a small sofa, dining table, kitchenette with microwave, small fridge and double induction hob. The bedroom has a very comfortable bed with a whimsical sheer linen canopy, which adds to the romantic ambience.
On the walls you'll find vintage black-and-white photos from Alexander Turnbull Library, Wellington, showing Waiheke's beaches, Auckland's Queens Wharf, and Northland Kauri logging.
There's a TV with terrestrial channels, but why watch the box when you can enjoy that view?
Bathroom: The step-in shower has good pressure. Shampoo, conditioner, body wash and insect repellent are all provided. Kiwiana prints decorate the wall of gumboots, jandals and a Kingswood car.
Food and drink: A bottle of sparkling wine and two Ferrero Rocher were provided on arrival. If you want to self-cater, as well as the hob, there's a barbecue on the deck. Or take a short walk down the bush track to Little Oneroa and get excellent takeaway pizza from Dragon Fired.
Facilities: Free, high-speed wi-fi.
In the neighbourhood: The cottage is set away from bustling Oneroa, but it's close to bus stops and walking tracks. We hired e-bikes from Waiheke Bike Shop - they dropped the bikes off to us and we spent a day whizzing our way around the island, visiting wineries, breweries and beaches.
Family friendly: There's only space for one couple.
Accessibility: There's a series of steps to reach the cottage and it's very compact inside so not suitable for wheelchair users.
Sustainability: Limited water use is encouraged. No single-use plastics. Ecostore dishwashing liquid provided.
Contact: airbnb.co.nz/rooms/9926735
For more travel inspiration, go to newzealand.com/nz.
Check traffic light settings and Ministry of Health advice before travel at covid19.govt.nz