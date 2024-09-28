Retirees can save on cruises by booking last-minute deals and planning for accessibility. Photo / 123RF

Take advantage of deals

Booking a long way in advance can save you plenty as well. Early-bird river cruise deals often include flights for little more than the cost of the standard fare. Being willing to cruise off-peak is another way to save, as finding no single supplement or two-for-one offers is common during these times. Joining your favourite cruise lines’ mailing list and checking their websites can also pay off. For example, NCL’s Free At Sea promotion includes options like a beverage package, specialty dining package, gratuities, and more. Specialist cruise travel agency newsletters also contain deals.

Consider an inside cabin

Inside staterooms are ideal for retirees on a budget, as they’re the most affordable cabin category simply because they lack a view. However, not all inside cabins are created equal. These types of staterooms on older ships can feel like a dark closet, but modern vessels are more appealing, with better cabin designs, mood lighting and new technology to improve the inside cabin experience.

For example, Royal Caribbean’s ships offer virtual balcony staterooms that show real-time views of what is outside the ship on a large screen that resembles a window. Leave the screen on at night and you can wake up to a view of the sunrise, just like the passengers staying in a more expensive ocean view or balcony cabins. If you are considering booking an inside cabin, you’ll enjoy your cruise more if you choose a ship with plenty of seating in public areas for relaxing and socialising.

Sunrise during a cruise. Photo / Getty Images

Plan for accessibility in advance

Cruise lines have been a leader in accessible tourism for years and offer an impressive range of accommodation options and services for travellers who need extra support to fully enjoy their holiday, like accessible cabins, pool lifts and scooter hire to get around on-board and on the shore. Planning is key if you or your travelling companion want to access these services.

Consider your cabin’s location if you have mobility issues, especially if you’re travelling on a mega-ship, as you could find yourself (literally) walking for miles if your room is at the far end of the ship. Study the deck plans to see which cabins are handy to the elevators or your favourite dining and entertainment venues and book your accommodation accordingly. Speaking of accommodation, accessible cabins sell out quickly, so look for early-bird cruise deals and book in advance if you need one of these staterooms.

Some river cruise vessels have lifts while others don’t (even if they are in the same fleet), so check the deck plans or speak to a travel adviser if you aren’t fond of steep stairs. Excursions that cater for limited mobility are standard across most lines, but you’ll generally find more of these on lines that cater for a mature, well-travelled demographic like Viking Cruises, Oceania Cruises and Holland America Line.

Don’t skimp on insurance

Medical help is available ‘round the clock on board your ship, but you won’t be covered by New Zealand’s public health system or your private health insurer if you need treatment, even if you’re cruising in local waters. This is why you need a travel insurance policy that covers cruising, either as a standard inclusion or an optional extra.

Exactly what’s covered, age limits and coverage for pre-existing conditions can vary between insurers, so check the policy’s fine print before you buy. This is particularly important if you’re thinking of using the travel insurance policy that comes with your credit card, as these are typically less flexible than a regular policy. If you have a few trips planned, a yearly travel insurance policy could be worth the upfront cost.

Cruise travel insurance is essential as New Zealand's health system doesn't cover on-board treatment. Photo / 123RF

Travel longer for less

In general, longer cruises cost less per day than short cruises, especially if there aren’t many ports on the itinerary. This often happens when a ship is repositioning to another part of the world. For example, a 14-night Celebrity Cruises Transatlantic sailing from Barcelona to Tampa, Florida in November in an ocean view cabin with three port calls could be yours for $90 per person per day. That’s an impressive deal, considering this price includes accommodation, food and entertainment. If you time it right, a repositioning cruise can be a comfortable and affordable way to get from one country to another as part of a “big trip”, like the one many travel lovers take to celebrate their retirement.