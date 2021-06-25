Queensland gets year-round flights Air New Zealand to Gold Coast, Cairns, Sunshine Coast

Year round sun on the Gold Coast, Queensland. Photo / Tourism Queensland

Having reached an agreement with the state of Queensland the national carrier says it will be boosting flights with an additional 26000 seats through until May, next year.

The airline's sales officer Leanne Geraghty said that flights from Auckland to Cairns and the Sunshine Coast, and Christchurch-Gold Coast, would now be year round.

This represents 10 percent increase in services, for the airline that carries half of the Australian state's half a million annual visitors from New Zealand.

"Extending to year-round operations means all the experiences Queensland has to offer," she said.

An Air New Zealand Airbus A320 taxis at Auckland Airport. Photo / Will Waters, Unsplash

The year round routes will not only help Kiwi sun seekers but also hopes to bring more visitors from the state to New Zealand during winter and shoulder tourist seasons.

"We know Queenslanders also love to visit New Zealand, with nearly 400,000 crossing the Tasman in 2019 to take advantage of the winter ski season or visit friends and relatives."

The state's tourism minister Stirling Hinchcliffe welcomed the move, saying that "extended season flights will be landing on the Sunshine and Gold Coasts, and the Tropical North to get your holiday started sooner."

Following the reconfiguring of the state's airports for the quarantine-free travel arrangement, Hinchcliffe says they have followed best advice to make Queensland a safe destination.

"Year-round flights mean Queensland is always good to go."