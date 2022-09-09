Queen's death felt by UK tourists and attractions in mourning

A curator adjusts a display of the Queen's dresses at the royal residence of Holyrood house, Edinburgh. Photo / David Cheskin, The Royal Collection Trust

Edinburgh Castle, Windsor and the Tower of London are among the UK's royal attractions closed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Broken by a gun salute at Tower Pier, a prolonged period of quiet has overtaken the UK's normally thronging attractions.

The Royal Collection Trust, which looks after the Crown's art, estates and attractions open to the public, said that it would be observing a period of official mourning.

"Following the death of Her Majesty The Queen, as a mark of respect, all of our six sites will be closed on Friday 9 September."

We join millions of people around the world in mourning the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.



Her Majesty was our longest reigning monarch and will be remembered for a remarkable lifetime of service. Our thoughts are with the Royal Family at this time. pic.twitter.com/LqwkeKi6Cy — The Tower of London (@TowerOfLondon) September 8, 2022

Not only the figurehead of the United Kingdom but also owner of one of "the largest and most important" art collections in the world, many of the country's most visited galleries, museums and historic houses are the personal belongings of the Crown. More than a million objects on public display come from the Queen's collection.

Visitors to the United Kingdom will be unable to avoid the sense of disruption to daily life brought on by the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

The value of the Queen and the wider Royal Family to the United Kingdom's tourism has long been debated. Costing the public coffers $72 million a year, tourism has long been the first defence offered by royalists looking to justify the royal upkeep.

But how many visitors does the monarchy bring to the UK? The easiest way to quantify this has been to look at events.

In 2011 during the royal wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton an additional 600,000 people came to London for the weekend.

VisitBritain reported that the event was viewed by 2 billion television sets and the Kate and Wills effect saw a 20 per cent boost for UK tourism businesses.

However over the next two weeks there will be a subued silence at many of the attractions.

Following the death of HM Queen Elizabeth II, @edinburghcastle will close tomorrow (Friday, 9 September) while ceremonial activities are taking place. #HSclosure pic.twitter.com/2m4sQOd7bT — Historic Scotland (@welovehistory) September 8, 2022

In Scotland, Edinburgh Castle says it will remain closed while official ceremonies take place.

"The Queen had strong links to Scotland, including many of our properties, and as we enter the period of national mourning we will be looking back on her life and commemorating these connections," reads a statement on the Castle's website.

On the gates of Holyrood Palace, the Queen's Royal residence in Scotland, a framed notice was placed announcing: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon"

Royal Yacht Britannia, which was recently voted the top visitor attraction in Britain, lowered its standards in Leith Harbour, outside of Edinburgh.

The ship says that it would remain closed to visitors for the 10-day period of mourning.

All at The Royal Yacht Britannia are deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty The Queen and would like to pay tribute to the unfailing and outstanding dedication, and service that Her Majesty gave to our Nation. pic.twitter.com/bCSGiQs6pe — RoyalYacht Britannia (@britanniayacht) September 8, 2022

"All at The Royal Yacht Britannia are deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty The Queen and would like to pay tribute to the unfailing and outstanding dedication, and service that Her Majesty gave to our Nation."

The most monarchy-obsessed visitors

The Royal Family and associated pomp and circumstance are undeniable draws for tourists.

To mark the Queen's 90 birthday in 2016 research was released to see which tourist markets were most monarchy obsessed. As part of a survey website TravelZoo asked over 8000 international tourists if the Royal Family was part of the reason they were visiting the UK.

Italy topped the table with 59 per cent of Italian tourists saying the Monarchy was one of the reasons they saw the UK as an attractive holiday destination.

This was followed by just under half of Canadians - at 49 per cent.

However not everyone was as enraptured by Royalty. Just 19 per cent of German visitors said the crown played a factor in planning their trip. 15 per cent of French tourists cited the Royal Family as a reason for their trip to the British Isles.