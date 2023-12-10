Qantas has cracked the whip and made a huge change to the way passengers film mid-flight. Photo / 123rf

Qantas is cracking down on its rules and regulations when it comes to filming your time in the sky.

Passengers are now forbidden from taking pictures or any kind of footage without permission as part of a new move to protect the privacy of staff and travellers on Qantas flights, reports news.com.au.

If, for example, a heated argument takes place between two fliers, those on-board are not allowed to take photos or videos, unless those captured in the footage, including staff, have given their permission for the content to be used.

The same will be expected from influencers filming content for their social media platforms. If their pictures or videos include the faces of other passengers or staff, it can’t be used, unless those in the footage have consented.

The new clause was confirmed on November 8 and added to section 12 of its Conditions of Carriage — regarding “Conduct During Flight”.

“To maximise passenger comfort, safety and security, you must comply with the following requirements, and all other reasonable directions of any crew member on your flight with us, when on board,” section 12.1 states.

The clause lists 15 specific types of directions that fliers must obey, such as not smoking, wearing a seatbelt and remaining seated when the plane experiences turbulence. Now, as of last month, it states that passengers must “seek consent before filming or photographing Qantas Group staff, contractors or other customers”.

The other two new rules fliers must follow when onboard include to “comply with any reasonable directions issued by the crew” and to “use electronic devices (excluding hearing aids and heart pacemakers) when and as directed and in the case of any failure to comply with the direction we may retain the device”.

A spokesperson for Qantas told news.com.au that they’re aware that many customers want to film and photograph their time in the air “and our policy is designed to make sure they can do that safely and respectfully”.

Selfies and filming or taking snaps of the view outside of the window are still okay, however if a fellow passenger or cabin crew member is in the frame, again, the person capturing the footage will need to have their permission.

“It doesn’t prevent customers from taking photos or videos of themselves, their family and friends or out of the window,” the spokesperson said.

Flight Attendants’ Association of Australia federal secretary Teri O’Toole told The Weekend Australian that flight attendants have been the victims of horrible behaviour from people filming on flights, adding that the move is “about time”.

“[We] welcome the fact that if you want to film out the window, that’s great, but just don’t film the crew themselves without their permission,” she said.

“We have some crew that are up-skirted, there are some horrible things that happen on an aircraft now and they need protection, it’s a workplace and they shouldn’t go to work concerned about someone, taking photos and making fun of them.

“I get that some people want to blog, and you can do all of that without photographing the crew.”

The clause also makes sure that Qantas staff and other passengers are guaranteed privacy onboard and allows them to not be unwanted social media stars.

Travellers have weighed in on the airline’s decision on social media, with many people approving of the new inflight rule.

“It really bugs me how many people film everything lately. Especially other people’s misfortune. Just so they can be first to post it on their preferred social media platform,” one person shared on the Australian Frequent Flyer site.

“There seems to be an increasingly large demographic that are interested only in filming and posting rather than helping the person having a bad day,” they added.

“Or filming the drama unfolding next to them instead of intervening.”

Another person wrote: “Finally what a great move!”

One traveller recounted: “I remember taking a photo of a crew member once doing a safety check for some competition or other. It didn’t include their face. But I was questioned by the flight manager and showed the photo which was OK by them.”

In the past, it was at the discretion of Qantas staff if filming was allowed on board the flight, but now the rules have been tightened so that the consent of other passengers is needed.

Rival airline Virgin Australia also has strict policies when it comes to photos and filming, stating in their rules that the use of cameras or photographic devices (including mobile phones) is for personal use only.

“You must comply with the directions of flight crew when using cameras or photographic devices while on board.”

Rex and Qantas’ budget carrier Jetstar currently doesn’t have a photography clause listed in its conditions of carriage

Qantas’ decision comes as the Australian airline makes big changes to improve its on-board experience for travellers. It now offers baggage tracking in its app for people flying between 10 Australian cities and for the first time in its history, Qantas has moved the start time of its domestic economy bar service forward from 4pm to noon.

Starting in December, domestic fliers travelling in Economy will be given a choice of complimentary premium Australian wine or beer from 12pm, to enjoy with their lunch or afternoon snacks.