Quantas is now offering a 'Neighbour Free' upgrade on some domestic flight, giving passengers the opportunity to reserve an extra seat. Photo / 123rf

Australian airline Qantas has released details of a new in-flight upgrade allowing economy passengers to reserve an empty seat next to their own, aboard specific domestic routes.

The “Neighbour Free” upgrade offers passengers the chance to pay for an empty seat next to their own and “enjoy extra space and comfort”, according to the airline. It’s an offering that has previously been available to some frequent flyers for free, and will now be extended to economy passengers for a price.

The extra-seat purchase is not currently available on international or busy domestic flights, but will be open for certain domestic passengers. The price is not set and changes based on the route – Executive Traveller lists that it could range from AUS$30 (NZ$32) to AUS$65 (NZ$65).

Qantas will offer the extra seat upgrade to passengers 48 hours to one hour before scheduled departure on the chosen flights. Photo / 123rf

Passengers will be notified of the opportunity to book an additional seat anywhere from 48 hours to one hour before the scheduled flight departure, through an email invitation. If the reservation is successfully processed, customers will receive a confirmation and the upgrade will be noted on the corresponding flight Boarding Pass.

It’s worth noting that there are no additional bag allowances with the upgrade and that the seat can’t be filled by an infant or oversized carry-on items. The airline states that the Neighbour Free upgrade is for a “personal seat space only”.

On the Qantas website, the airline does state that the reserved seats “are subject to availability and may need to be changed for operational, safety or security reasons, even after boarding the aircraft”. If the seat is sold to another passenger, or required for one of those listed reasons, the airline pledges to provide passengers with “a reasonable alternative” or issue a refund within two weeks.

Qantas’ announcement comes weeks after the Air NZ economy ‘Skynest’ was unveiled, which will give passengers on long-haul international flights the opportunity to book in slots in bunk bed-like sleeping pods, as well as the Dreamliner cabin overhaul.