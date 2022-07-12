Kiwi actor Stephen Lovatt and his daughter look out at Machu Picchu, Peru. Photo / Supplied

Kiwi star of Power of the Dog Stephen Lovatt looks back on favourite holidays and memorable moments

What do you miss most about travel right now?

Laughter with people I wouldn't know from Adam. Alleyways. Small shops. Accidental quiet. That feeling of suspension and motion. The reset of expectations, and the possibility of change.

What are your strongest memories from the first overseas trip you ever took?

I was 18. I had some crazy times in Sydney. It was a very different vibe back then, and I narrowly missed badly messing things up for myself. It wasn't life or death, but I look back now and wonder at my idiocy, and luck.

What was a standard family holiday like when growing up?

Our mother packed the Superminx to the brim. And away we went on some magical journey - we were in pup tents the length and breadth of New Zealand. Our parents adored this wee nation, and passed on that love.

Who has most inspired your travels?

Gregg Johnson (the other one – I mean the actor). David Lange. Paul Simon. In that order.

What is the greatest trip you've ever been on?

I walked a 48km non-stop return journey over the Remutaka Rail Trail last year. No Food. 500mls of water. "Gulag Archipelago" on the earphones for nearly 8 hours. An exultant day.

And the worst?

NZ Rail Auckland to Wellington overnight bus circa 1978 - service with a sneer. Nationalise the rail network for sure, but dear god let us never go back to those days.

What's your approach to packing for a big trip?

Go lightly.

Kiwi actor Stephen Lovatt, right, and his brother-in-law Tony Green meeting some of the locals on Santa Monica Boulevard, LA. Photo / Supplied

What is the destination that most surprised you – good or bad?

York Minster. I don't believe in God, but he had a serious go at me one lovely summer's day. I walked through the doors of that amazing building to the sound of the choir singing in preparation for Evensong. I was lost in the moment. It can be hard work unleashing oneself from hocus-pocus, and when you're hit by the full rousing force of ecclesiastical song in the sacred space it was designed to be sung in, it's easy to understand why some of us never do.

Where was your most memorable sunrise/sunset?

There was a sunset I saw from Lake Ellesmere that was otherworldly. It'd been a beautiful quiet day, and the sun sat hot coals red on the waterline. My favourite sunset ever.

What's the first thing you do when you get home from a long trip?

Worry.

What do you miss most about home when you travel?

The true, quiet, and generous spirit of New Zealand. Given half a chance most of us are still fully signed-up members of the "give 'em a fair go" ethos. Coming through NZ customs is kind of a delight. It's unparalleled, I think.

Where is the one destination you must see in your lifetime?

Last generation's war zone. There you will find the reason to listen with generosity to, and argue in good faith with, someone you disagree with.

Stephen Lovatt at the mausoleum of great Argentinian boxer Firpo, who features so much in Bruce Mason's End of the Golden Weather. Photo / Supplied

Stephen Lovatt stars in Auckland Theatre Company's season of the Pulitzer Prize-winning drama Long Day's Journey into Night by Eugene O'Neill, playing 5 - 30 July at Q Theatre, Auckland. atc.co.nz