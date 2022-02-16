Activist group 'Podemos' want to end the late-night clubs and discos that cause "serious inconvenience" for residents. Photo / Unsplash

A new action group, Podemos, have launched a campaign in Ibiza with the goal to ban the island's iconic 'hotel discos' and beach clubs.

The political group said these late-night spots are a "serious inconvenience" for residents and do not align with the government's recent tourism plans.

Music can be heard "for miles" according to the group, which is pushing for a law that would "put an end to beach clubs and disco hotels" and help residents and tourists who desire some peace, reported The Sun.

Last week, the Balearic government shared plans for a new sustainability-focused Tourism Law which focuses on "quality rather than quantity".

Several environmental improvements were included in the plan and Podemos said it hoped this would be a "turning point" to help move the second towards a model that was sustainable and "respectful.

However, Podemos spokesperson Fernando Gómez said there must also be a review of the disruptive nightlife, which they see as "one of the most important problems caused by tourism on the island of Ibiza."

Because of a legal loophole, they claim many are held without the right licences and have led to discos with music "at full throttle" and without the obligation to be soundproofed.

Podemos has accused the resort Platja d'en Bossa of being one of the worst culprits, whose "roar" could be heard for miles, "much to the misfortune of the thousands of people who live there".

"But there are several other examples of beach bars or restaurants on other beaches that have become sources of noise and disturbance," they said.

Podemos Ibiza wants the Balearic government to tighten restrictions around activities offered by hotels and restaurants to reduce the impact on citizens. Beach-based open-air nightclubs were specifically called out.

They want music to be played at a volume that is "inaudible" outside of an establishment and fines for those who break the rules.

This wouldn't be the first time the Balearic Islands, which includes Majorca, Ibiza, Menorca and Formentera, clamp down on unruly partiers.

In 2020 they established new alcohol laws, which limits holidaymakers at all-inclusive hotels in certain areas to six alcoholic drinks a day and ban the purchasing of alcohol at shops between 9:30 pm and 8 am.

Tourists caught balconing or tourism operators advertising party boats can now be fined up to €60,000 (NZ$102,000) while happy hours, pub crawls and two-for-one drink deals are also banned.

The impact of these laws on tourism is yet to be fully felt after visitor numbers dropped due to the pandemic.