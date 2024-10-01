“After sitting there for a couple hours trying to figure out what was going on and the captain to find other flight attendants to serve us so we would not be stuck there overnight, it was near 7.30pm or so,” the Texas resident told Fox News Digital.

According to Stamos, they were all given a US$15 ($23) voucher for food, but many of the airport’s restaurants were closed at that hour. As the 150 passengers waited, the pilot started handing out boxes of pizzas.

The 44-year-old captured the moment on video and wrote about the ordeal on social media.

“We had an emergency landing in New Mexico at 4pm due to a medical emergency with a passenger. Prayers for the passenger that was rushed off by the ambulance when we arrived. We then got deplaned and now finally leaving here at close to 11pm,” Stamos wrote in a video caption on TikTok.

“Our pilot is absolutely amazing. He felt so bad for the situation that he ordered 30 pizzas from a local pizza shop and had it delivered right to our gate.”

She added that he ”made sure all 150 passengers ate before he made himself a plate”.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, Stamos said that passengers were “shocked” by the gesture from the pilot going “above and beyond”.

“As it was my turn to exit the plane, I shook his hand and thanked him.

“Everyone behind me then followed suit and shook his hand as well. It was a beautiful sight,” she said.

Around 2am local time the passengers arrived safely in Houston.