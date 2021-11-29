Pet-friendly hotels to take your dog this summer

With almost 1.2 million dogs registered in New Zealand, it's no surprise more hotels are offering puppy-inclusive packages. Photo / Unsplash

After months of lockdown, dogs around Aotearoa have gotten accustomed to constant quality time together and midday walks. If we're honest, owners may have gotten used to always being around their best mate too.

If you're planning an epic pet-friendly holiday your dog can join you on or planning to visit the most dog-friendly cities in Aotearoa, check out these hotels.

Golden Sand Luxury Accommodation, Cable Bay

Off "walkies" up North? If you find yourself near Kaitaia with a dog in tow, make your way to the retro baches in Cable Bay with Golden Sand Luxury Accommodation. Located metres from the beach, these lavish houses are perfect for enjoying beach walks, swims and fishing during the day and BBQs on the Webber in the evening.

The Hilton, Taupo

While you rest and relax, your dog will also be able to enjoy a little luxury with Hilton Taupo's dog-friendly rooms that are decked out with complimentary doggie bags with food, treats, and a "What's on Guide' for pet-friendly cafes, activities and popular Taupo walks.

Rainforest Retreat, West Coast

There will be smells galore when you take your dog on a road trip around the West Coast before checking into the stunning Rainforest Retreat. Nestled in the Southern Alps and surrounded by scenic spots to visit, book one of their 'tree' rooms where you can relax in a private hot tub while your doggo stays for free.

QT, Auckland, Wellington and Queenstown

Whether you're visiting Auckland, Wellington or Queenstown this summer, forget about leaving your dog at home because QT hotels have special pet-friendly rooms for guests. There they'll be treated to a puppy minibar stocked with locally made treats, designer bedding and a decadent dinner menu. Just make sure your pup is under 20kg and toilet trained.

Kinross Cottages, Queenstown

Stay amongst the vines when you visit the world's most southerly winemaking region and book a stay at the charming Kinross Cottages. Located in Gibbston, just east of Queenstown, this boutique hotel welcomes anyone who loves good food, great wine and cute pups.

Ohtel, Wellington

Nothing beats Wellington on a good day, unless you have your dog with you. If you're visiting Wellington these holidays, check out Ohtel's dog-friendly studio rooms, which come with treats for your fur baby and a list of eateries that also don't mind a tail-wagging tag-along. Located on the waterfront, it's a perfect spot for harbour views and many walkies.

Fino Hotel, Christchurch

Fido is welcome at Fino Hotel and Suites, situated conveniently in the centre of Christchurch's CBD. Fino became the first inner-city hotel to welcome pets free of charge after the Hotel manager was inspired by his family dog Jason. Just make sure you book one of their pet-friendly standard suites or penthouse suites.

Wonderland Makarora Lodge, Makarora

If you and your pup love exploring the great outdoors and plan to tackle Mount Aspiring National Park, Wonderland Makarora Lodge has your accommodation covered. Less than an hour's drive from Wanaka, surrounded by native forest, charming A-frames at this boutique lodge come with private entrances, seasonal outdoor pools, and native bird sound.

Braemar Lodge & Spa, Hamner Springs

Hamner Springs is well known as a spot for Kiwis to get some top notch TLC. Now, your pet can come along for the pampering at Braemar Lodge and Spa. Book one of the limited number of pet friendly suites, with Californian Super King Beds, cozy fireplaces and indoor spas, directly with the lodge by phone or email.