Peek inside this Swedish Icehotel - before it melts

The Lucid Dream suite at the Icehotel in Sweden. Photo / Asaf-Kliger, Icehotel

We may be looking forward to blue skies and summer swims but across the globe Sweden are preparing for an icy cold winter, but you can bet they'll be doing it in style.

The famous Icehotel is ready for guests and this years' rooms have bee revealed.

The UV suite at Icehotel 32. Photo / Asaf Kliger, Icehotel

Located in Sweden's northernmost and Arctic region Lapland, the hotel is known creating custom-made suites made out of ice every winter.

Ice is sourced from the Torne River in Jukkasjärvi then carved into designs by global artists. This year 27 artists from around the world contributed to Icehotel 32 — which, as one can guess, is the 32nd year. Three new suites have also been added to the hotel's permanent rooms, called Icehotel 365.

Icehotel 32 took six weeks, 200 hand-made ice crystals (for the chandeliers of course) and 25,000 cubic mixtures of snow and ice to create. For context, that is approximately the size of 10 Olympic swimming pools.

Of all the suites, the crowning glory is Dickensian Street; a room designed by British artist Jonathan Green and his daughter Marnie. The Victorian-style room comes with shops, cobblestone streets and a pub carved from ice.

Dickensian Street suite, designed by Jonathan Green and Marnie Green Photo / Asaf Kliger, Icehotel

For a little more glamour, you could check into the Art Deco-inspired Great Gatsby suite.

Great Gatsby suite at Icehotel 32. Photo / Asaf Kliger, Icehotel

Those seeking something more unusual may love the To bed with the chickens suite, which is filled with ice-sculpture chickens. The vision of Netherland artists Edith Van de Wetering and Wilfred Stijger, the phrase "go to bed with the chickens" means going to bed early apparently means going to sleep early.

To bed with the chickens, designed by Edith Van de Wetering and Wilfred Stijger. Photo / Asaf Kliger, Icehotel

However, guests certainly won't want to call it a night early, as Icehotel comes with a range of fun activities including dog-sledding, Northern Lights tours, ice-plunge baths and snowmobile trips.