Peak luxury in Nelson and our top Travel deals

Peak View Retreat, North Nelson. Photo / Supplied

PEAK LUXURY

The luxurious, adults-only Peak View Retreat, atop one of northern Nelson’s highest ranges, is celebrating its fourth anniversary by almost halving its rates during winter and spring next year. Usually $750pn, two couples or just one couple can book this entire stunning house for 40 per cent off that, making it $450pn. A minimum two-night booking is required. Breakfasts are included. The wilderness retreat’s two luxurious bedrooms each have a private ensuite. The special price is valid from April through to October 31, though not during public holidays.

Contact: Peak View Retreat, phone 022 631 2749 or e-mail hello@peakviewretreat.co.nz or book on-line by December 24, using the promo code Happy4th at peakviewretreat.co.nz

Five-star tropical Thailand in Kata Noi Bay. Photo / Getty Images

FIVE-STAR THAILAND

Spending seven nights at Katathani Phuket Beach Resort is perfect for those who want to get away from it all and simply bask in luxurious and stunning surroundings and service. Located on the beautiful Kata Noi Bay, in Thailand, this award-winning five-star luxury Phuket hotel looks onto 850m of crystal-clear waters. With daily breakfast, airport transfers, and a minimum age of 13 years, it’s perfect for ‘grown-ups’ to treat themselves. Priced from $2309pp, double-share, airfares from New Zealand are additional. Book this accommodation deal by January 4 for stays between May 1 and July 10.

Contact: Travel Associates, 0800 951 655 or travel-associates.co.nz/accommodation/phuket/the-shore-at-katathani-16493883

The Main Lodge at Maruia River Retreat. Photo / Supplied

LUXURIATE IN NATURE

Take some truly relaxing time for yourself or unwind together with your ‘significant other’ in the stunning native beech forest where Maruia River Retreat nestles beside the river. A two-night ‘self-care’ retreat, twin-share, starts at $990pp or $1980 for two. (Solo occupancy starts at $1750). This package comes complete with your own luxurious private villa, yoga classes, meditation, sauna, a guided nature walk, and time to soak in a hot tub in the tranquil forest where you’ll be serenaded by native birdsong. Breakfasts, lunches and three-course dinners are included. Choose from two weekends in January – either January 20 to 22 or January 27 to 29. Stay for three nights and pay $600 in total for the third night, breakfasts and dinners included.

Contact: Maruia River Retreat, phone 027 563 3143 or e-mail reservations@maruia.co.nz, maruia.co.nz/events/selfcareretreat for the first weekend or maruia.co.nz/events/selfcareretreat-aucklandanniversary for the second

Bicycles to basilicas, seven nights in Italy. Photo / Supplied

JUST THE CLASSICS

Soak up the luxurious and historic atmosphere of three Italian cities – Rome, Florence and Venice – which you can explore on bicycles, boats in Venice, of course, and gentle strolls over ancient bridges and along charming streets, including a guided walking tour in Rome. A seven-night accommodation package is priced from $1949pp, twin-share, based on set dates in November and December next year. Travelling sooner – in July and August – is priced from $2629pp, twin-share. Book by January 31.

Contact: House of Travel, 0800 713 715 or houseoftravel.co.nz/hot-deals/deals/uk-rome-florence-venice-CMPGLO2811

Vancouver, Canada's most spectacular skylines. Photo / Getty Images

VIEW OF VANCOUVER

Vancouver is touted as one of the most spectacular and liveable cities in the world. Indulge yourself in a five-night stay, flying to Canada and back with Air New Zealand and staying at Pan Pacific Vancouver, right on Canada Place Pier. Priced from $3675, double-share, book by December 18. Travel between April 21 and June 16.





Contact: Flight Centre, 0800 427 555 or flightcentre.co.nz/product/15717264 for departures from Auckland, flightcentre.co.nz/product/15717333 from Wellington, and flightcentre.co.nz/product/15717402 from Christchurch.



