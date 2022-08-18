It wasn't until the passengers son picked up a wet blanket that they realised what it was covering. Photo / Twitter

It wasn't until the passengers son picked up a wet blanket that they realised what it was covering. Photo / Twitter

A family travelling to Turkey have spoken out after being asked to sit in vomit-covered seats for a four hour flight.

Justine Nagaur claimed Corendon Airlines cabin crew attempted to cover a previous passenger's vomit with a blanket and expected her family to sit on it for a flight from Stansted on August 11.

The 52-year-old mother had paid £2,500 for flights for her family, which included her husband and two sons.

Trauma on @Corendon_Air founded by @yildiraykaraer as our kids seating area had fresh vomit from the flight before. Flight attendants knew but didn’t care, we’re rude & expressed there is no cleaning policy. Absolutely disgusting! How can this be happening? pic.twitter.com/LLrG8roybJ — Justine Nagaur (@AuroraFacets) August 14, 2022

According to Naguar, her son only realised what was on the seat after he picked up a blanket on the floor and realised it was "wet" with vomit, reported MyLondon.

After telling the cabin crew, she said a staff member waved off the complaint.

"We were all squished trying to find our seat and put our bags up," she told The Sun.

"I didn't notice it immediately, just when the boys sat down and started turning around saying 'ew'."

Confused by the blanket, her son picked it up and then realised what it was covered in.

Naguar said she did not understand why the sick has not been cleaned between flights.

"They said they knew about it but weren't going to stop the plane because of the vomit and their company policy is that they don't have a contract with a cleaner so the plane doesn't get cleaned," she said.

The mother was shocked at the expectation that her sons would sit there for the four-hour flight.

After sitting on the seats for 30 minutes with their legs tucked up, the crew moved them to another seat.

"It was a fiasco. It was the fact when you feel like you're in a surreal situation, when you feel an extreme reaction to something but people you're meant to have a sense of trust in are not only rude but completely apathetic about the whole situation," she said.

"You start thinking 'is it me, am I being too fussy' and think 'no this is really really disgusting'. It was the whole service.

"I was thinking, 'My god, we've just been through such strict regulations in the pandemic and I'm sat in a plane pumping whatever was in that vomit around the entire plane'."

Naguar said she did not think it was unreasonable to expect planes to be cleaned in-between services, even before Covid-19.

Corendon Airlines was approached for comment.

In 2019, Rosetta Swinney, from North Carolina sued Frontier Airlines after she and her daughter endured a similar experience.

After boarding a flight from Las Vegas to Raleigh, the pair were escorted to seats that appeared to be covered in vomit. After events escalated, they were kicked off the flight and the mother was arrested.

Swinney sued Frontier Airlines for several things including intentional infliction of emotional distress to the tune of U$55 million.

Three years later, in January 2022, the lawsuit was settled for an undisclosed amount.