A short clip of a plane passenger’s bizarre act has left fellow travellers fuming.

The clip, which resurfaced on Reddit this week, shows a passenger reaching behind their seat and covering the entertainment screen on the back of the headrest with their hands.

The passenger filming the clip was trying to watch a show — which appears to have been none other than the first season of Taika Waititi’s Our Flag Means Death — before they were interrupted by the strange act.

The person who posted the video claimed it had happened to their cousin on a long-haul flight, leaving many fellow Reddit users outraged — and in disbelief that the cousin didn’t ask the person to simply move their hands.

One viewer commented, “I refuse to believe someone is this obnoxiously inconsiderate.”

Others shared a few different options for solving the issue, with one suggesting it was “time to fake sneeze”.

Another went into more detail, writing, “I’d get some water on my fingers then ‘sneeze’ and flick it at the hands at the same time.”

A third went even further, saying they would “literally lick his hand”. They admitted it “might be gross, but bye bye space invaders”.

One suggested, “Politely ask them to stop. If that doesn’t work, hand them some chewing gum … preferably recently used.”

Another wrote, “Does anybody have a pen?”

Others suggested returning the favour and making the disruptive passenger uncomfortable, with one suggesting, “You should have held his hands.”

Another joked, “This is a display of dominance; the only way you can be the assertive alpha is to reach over and start giving them a shoulder massage.”

However, some social media users and frequent flyers could relate to the person in front.

One traveller explained, “Honestly, sometimes I grab behind the headrest to stretch a bit and forget that someone is sitting behind.

“When I remember, I am of course a bit embarrassed, although I’ve never gone as far as touching the screen. I’m just saying it might not be malicious or due to entitlement.”