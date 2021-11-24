Opinion: NZ's international borders reopening has me crying my eyes out

From February 13 2022, fully vaccinated Kiwis returning to New Zealand can skip MIQ and isolate at home instead. Photo / 123RF

Today's announcement from Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins on New Zealand's phased border reopening from January 16 has me crying uncontrollably at my working from home desk.

I hadn't realised how long I had been holding my breath, but the news feels like the first time I've been able to properly exhale since March 19 2020.

As a Travel Editor, the pandemic and our closed borders have had drastic effects on my work. As an expat Brit, it's meant the loss of the freedom to see my family and friends living on the other side of the world.

It's been close to two years since I've seen my mum. More than three years since I've seen my dad. Best friends in London have had babies who I haven't yet met. There have been so many milestones missed, so many hugs I haven't been able to give.

And yet, human nature means I have adapted - ignored the pain and the distance and just got on with things. Because what else could we do? While I pined for my former home, I had to make sure I still had a life in my new one. There's not much time to allow yourself to think about just what it means to be effectively trapped here when your day to day focus is staying safe and healthy - and employed - while Delta crept ever closer to our locked-down front doors.

Now, I can dare to imagine what it might be like to see my loved ones again. What it will feel like to hug them again and share tears and laughter that aren't enclosed in a laptop screen.

Kiwis overseas desperate to come back who have missed out on MIQ spots will be rejoicing at today's news, too. Finally, no more need to get up at ungodly hours to wait in the virtual lobby for a lottery that deep down they know they're not going to win. I can't wait to welcome them all home, too.

We're a long way from done in this pandemic, I know. There are so many elements to consider, and so much work still to be done to keep safe and healthy in this new never-normal-ever-again world. But finally, I can let out a breath and let in some hope.

What are the phases, when will they begin and what will be required from travellers?

Phase 1

From 11.59 pm Sunday, January 16 2022, fully vaccinated Kiwis and other eligible travellers can travel from Australia without needing to go through MIQ. Instead, you can isolate at home for seven days.

Phase 2

From 11.59 pm Sunday, February 13 2022, fully vaccinated Kiwis and other eligible travellers can travel to New Zealand from all other countries.

Phase 3

From April 30 2022 onwards, all fully vaccinated individuals can travel to New Zealand.

However, even fully vaccinated travellers will need more than a passport and a plane ticket.

In addition, travellers will require:

- A negative pre-departure test

- Proof of full vaccination status

- A declaration confirming you have not been to high-risk countries

- Seven days in self-isolation

- A final negative test before entering the community

Further information about home isolation will be announced in December.

Read more information on the three phases here.