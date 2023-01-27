The winners for Aotearoa's Best Beaches have been announced! Congratulations to our winners. Video / NZ Herald

The winners for Aotearoa's Best Beaches have been announced! Congratulations to our winners. Video / NZ Herald

The last dollop of icecream has melted down the cone and into a small, sticky hand. Sandy, soggy towels and togs have been unpegged from the guy ropes, greasy fat cleaned from the barbecue hotplate. The tent has been struck and the poles carefully counted into the sack to make sure there are 12 of size A, six of size B and four of the curved ones. No, I don’t know where your other jandal is. Where did you last remember seeing it?

Across Aotearoa, we’re coming to the end of the summer holiday season. Well, the official season, that is; there’s some lively debate between bureaucrats and weather geeks about when summer starts and ends in this country, and that’s before we start talking about the weather over Christmas and January this year.

And sorry, unless you live in the old Auckland colonial province, it is a school day tomorrow.

Which means that, as folk pack up and take to the highways, aircon on full blast while everyone’s stewing in the inevitable traffic congestion, it’s time for us to announce where you, Herald readers, have voted as your favourite Kiwi family, surf, city, hidden gem and camping beaches across the motu for 2023.

And there’s one spot that you rate above all others – rate so highly, in fact, that it’s placed in three of the five categories, with one win and two second places. And not for the first time, either – it’s our defending champion and it’s been named the country’s most-loved beach in national and international polls. Take another bow, Ōhope.

Before naming all the winners and placegetters, let’s take a moment for a serious conversation. As this friendly “competition” shows every year, by the number of our readers who take part, Kiwis love their beaches.

But like our roads, they need to be respected. Many of them – including a good number that have featured in our top family beaches – are unpredictable and can be downright dangerous. Sadly, we have been reminded of that all too often this year.

Enjoy your day or your holiday at the beach with friends or whānau. But take care, especially if you’re not familiar with our unique seaside conditions. Before you head off, check out the Surf Lifesaving Association’s website (surflifesaving.org.nz/stay-safe).

If the beach is patrolled, always swim between the flags; if it’s not, ask the locals for their advice about where to play in the water, and where to avoid.

Okay, hand me the spreadsheet. Let’s reveal your favourite beaches and holiday spots for summer 2023.

BEST FAMILY BEACH

Ōhope Beach with Ōhiwa Harbour on the other side of the spit, Eastern Bay of Plenty. Photo / Supplied

1 Ōhope, Bay of Plenty

What we said: “Fourteen clicks of white-sand, warm-water beach where kids can walk hundreds of metres into the Pacific at low tide, pōhutukawa, motels and campgrounds, icecream and fish ’n’ chip shops. More sunshine than just about anywhere else in the motu. Playgrounds and waterplay-grounds, all surf-patrolled. You could print this place on a tea towel and caption it ‘Kiwiana Paradise’. You’d be right.”

Fun fact: No one is quite sure just how long your favourite beach is. Researching this article in various official and not-so-official places, we’ve seen 11km, 14km and 16km. We chose the mid-range figure.

2 Waihī, Bay of Plenty

“Looking for an old-school Kiwi beach holiday? You’ll find it at this stunning 10km beach.”

3 Matapōuri, Tūtūkākā Coast

“Half an hour from Whangārei, baches, lodges, freedom campsite and tents on the lawn.”

BEST SURF BEACH

Surfing lesson at Raglan, which has one of the longest left-hand surf breaks in the world. Image / Hamilton and Waikato Tourism

1 Manu Bay, Waikato

What we said: “Raglan is a mecca for wave riders, with three world-class point breaks and some of the planet’s best coffee. Manu Bay – aka The Point -has been famous since the 1964 surf-movie classic Endless Summer for the world’s longest left-hand rides, up to 2km or 10 minutes. Tip: All the Raglan breaks are popular and can get crowded. Best for advanced to expert surfers.”

Fun fact: Manu Bay is also famous for the Tattooed Rocks. It’s a tough walk (and needs care) from the reserve, over boulders at low tide, to see the rocks carved with scroll-type patterns.

2 Ōhope, Bay of Plenty

“The western end is ideal for learning, excellent for safe surfing because the seafloor drops away gently and the waves don’t break hard.”

3 Whangamatā, Coromandel

“Simply one of our best surf destinations, with options for surfers of different abilities at the beach, bar or estuary.”

BEST CITY BEACH

Aerial view of Orewa Beach in Auckland. Photo / Getty Images

1 Ōrewa, Auckland

What we said: “If you include Ōrewa in the parish, the Shore delivers five of the 10 scintillating city beaches on your shortlist. Easy to see why: they lie within Hauraki Gulf Tīkapa Moana, mostly protected from Pacific swells and buffets, and nowhere does it better. Brownie points to Auckland Council for a recent, tasteful, pedestrian- (and mobility buggy) friendly makeover for the seafront boulevard.”

Fun fact: Ōrewa was originally the name of the river, not the beach. It’s a shortened form of Ōrewarewa, the place where rewarewa trees grow.

2 Cheltenham Beach, Auckland

“Great for picnics, calm water for swimming – although you need to choose your time and tide.”

3 Takapuna Beach, Auckland

“100 per cent pure North Shore with waveless tree-lined beach; safe swimming and watersports; campground and one of our best playgrounds.”

BEST HIDDEN GEM

Otarawairere Bay in the Bay of Plenty is considered a secret spot.Photo / Getty Images

1 Ōtarawairere, Bay of Plenty

What we said: “Just a headland away from its more famous cousin Ōhope and only accessible on foot or by boat, Ōtarawairere makes a great family day out. To get there, take an easy 20-minute stroll from Ōhope West End. There are plenty of Insta moments on the way. Once there, divers, swimmers and beachcombers enjoy sheltered waters, rock pools, shell-collecting and chilling out. It’s best to go at low tide.”

Not so fun fact: Whakatāne District Council advises the Ngā Tapuwae o Toi walkway will remain closed indefinitely between West End, Ōhope and Ōtarawairere Bay for safety reasons following a large slip. The good news is, there are many alternative routes to explore along the walkway. To reach Ōtarawairere you can use the track at 115-217 Ōtarawairere Rd or the track at the west end of the bay, subject to tides.

2 Whale Bay, Tūtūkākā

“Worth the effort it takes to get there, either walking 10-15 minutes through a coastal bush track or a half-day trip from Matapōuri.”

3 Orokawa, Bay of Plenty

“Secluded pōhutukawa-fringed, unspoilt beach with no vehicle access that you’ll likely have all to yourself.”

BEST CAMPING BEACH

Hahei Beach in the Coromandel Peninsula. Photo / Getty Images

1 Hahei Beach, Coromandel

What we said: “Readers also named the place in the top 10 family beaches so it’s little surprise it’s turned up in the camping section too. At Hahei Beach Resort you’ll wake to 500m of Pacific beachfront at your door (or tent-flap). Accommodation runs from villas sleeping two to seven, cabins, and over 100 powered and 100 non-powered campsites. A glamping tent in the hills above is possibly the ultimate off-grid hideaway.”

Fun fact: The Harsant brothers farmed the Hahei coast from 1912. Charles, who grew up on the farm when there were no roads – it was reached on horseback or by boat – married an English woman, Ann. She described her first view of Hahei: “It was as if we had landed on a desert island. There wasn’t a footprint to be seen and the sand was made up of tiny pink shells which glowed in the setting sun. It was truly beautiful.”

2 Ōhope, Bay of Plenty

“Absolute beachfront, affordable accommodation options from apartments to cabins, glamping and camping.”

3 Waipū Cove, Northland

“Favourite holiday destination for generations of Northland and Auckland families.”

To look back on this year’s Best Beach campaign, go to nzherald.co.nz/bestbeach