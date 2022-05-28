Whether you choose to go hands-free or slow and steady, there's plenty of time to take in the scenery at Ziptrek Ecotours. Photo / supplied

Trent Yeo from Ziptrek Ecotours talks about encouraging nervous visitors, running a sustainable business, and what makes Queenstown so special.

Our tours involve ziplines, treehouses and a personal guided experience. People love it because it's like reliving childhood memories. Plus there are the views, the views, the views!

Our location is in the forest, but with clear views of spectacular Lake Whakatipu and the Remarkables in the background. Sometimes you have to remind yourself it's real as it looks like a movie set. In fact, if you have a keen eye you will notice our forest- framed view has featured in a few famous films over the years.

People can get be nervous on the ziplines but we start off low and slow, then build our way up. Groups have two guides to look after all the "ropey" stuff, so your focus can be working on your impersonation of the New Zealand bird of your choice. We tell people, "if you're feeling a little nervous, take a breath of the fresh mountain air; that will fix you up!"

With treehouses and forest walks, visitors often say it's like reliving childhood adventures. Photo / supplied.

Sustainability is fundamental to us, and we're the first business in our region to be certified zero carbon (certified through Ekos for the past three years). Our whole system is designed to remove the need for intensive energy inputs. We're a gravity-based activity, accessed via hydro-powered electric Skyline gondola, built in living trees that store carbon. Any carbon we do generate, we offset by planting native regenerative forest in the South Island.

Ziptrek Ecotours executive director, Trent Yeo, says Queenstown's distinct seasons helps you feel closer to nature. Photo / supplied.

I love the distinct four seasons we get here and I think the best time to visit Tāhuna, Queenstown is right now. At the moment the leaves are tumbling down and crunching below our feet, particularly in Arrowtown, near where I live. The snow will fall and settle sometime in June, and whether you are a snow bunny or not, it is spectacular when our backdrop is lit by white peaks. The biking and tramping options are great year round, and as spring kicks, in the trails can really take you on endless journeys. A key tip for Queenstown is if you have the luxury, try to travel outside school holidays and weekends.

