With its 'Kiwi as' character and out-of-this-world scenery, Southland is a pretty special corner of the country. Ahead of Southland Anniversary on April 19, here are just a few reasons to venture down the island.



Chasing waterfalls

It's no secret that Fiordland has jaw-dropping natural beauty to feast the eyes and feed the soul. If you haven't made it to this remote corner in a while, get your bearings with a fiord cruise of Piopiotahi/Milford Sound, or Patea/Doubtful Sound, where pristine waterfalls tumble down steep forested cliffs at every turn. Venture even further into Fiordland National Park to Tamatea/Dusky Sound and Rakituma/Preservation Inlet, where ethereal scenery and rugged hiking tracks beckon adventurous types, or kick back with a plate of local seafood in Te Anau.

The alpine town is best known for its famed lake and mountain trails, but its impressive system of glowworm caves is also well worth a look. And in this neck of the woods there's no reason to rush, as you're on "Te Anau time".

Catlins charm

This magical coastal stretch between Balclutha and Invercargill is a real national treasure. Highlights include the spectacular lookout at Tokata/Nugget Point lighthouse, and postcard-worthy McLean, Matai and Purakaunui Falls, the latter only a 15-minute meander from the main road. At Slope Point, a yellow signpost similar to the famous Bluff sign marks the southernmost point of the South Island, while Curio Bay is a haven for surfers and home to a 180-million-year-old Jurassic forest.

If time is on your side, follow the epic Southern Scenic Route for the ultimate tour around the bottom of the mainland. Connecting Dunedin and Queenstown, the route takes in the captivating Catlins, Invercargill and the southern coastline, tranquil western Southland, and Te Anau and the edge of Fiordland National Park.

Easily accessible Purakaunui Falls is one of the country's most scenic waterfalls. Photo / Getty Images

Island calling

If the idea of getting away from it all floats your boat, Rakiura/Stewart Island is one of the best places to soak up some sweet solitude. On this fair isle, it's all relaxed vibes and lush native forest, and walkers are spoilt for choice with countless tracks to explore. Be sure to book a trip to Ulva Island predator-free bird sanctuary, or get into nature on a sea kayak, diving tour, or charter boat trip.

After a day of exploring, there's nothing like tucking into a hearty meal at the South Sea Hotel, or savouring local fare at Church Hill Restaurant. If you're extra lucky, you may even spot the Aurora Australis (aka the Southern lights). Rakiura is one of the best places in the country to see this stunning display, and April to September is the best time to catch the show.

