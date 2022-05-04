More of West Auckland's Hillary Trail is welcoming back hikers after four year closure. Photo / Auckland Unlimited

More of West Auckland's Hillary Trail is welcoming back hikers after four year closure. Photo / Auckland Unlimited

May is the month that New Zealand stood on top the world and Kiwis found their sweet tooth, writes Thomas Bywater

In the footsteps of Hillary

May 29 marks the 69th anniversary of mountaineering team Tenzing and Hillary making the first successful climb of Everest.

Nepal left an indelible mark on New Zealand, our love of adventure travel, mountaineering and our money. Sir Ed can still be seen on the back of the $5 note. On Everest Day, May 29, the Himalayan Trust runs their annual "Fiver for Ed" charity drive, raising donations for schools and infrastructure projects in the Solukhumbu valleys.

There's good news too for those looking to follow in the footsteps of the famous Aucklander. After four years of closure, combating kauri die-back in the Waitākere ranges, sections of the Edmund Hillary Trail have now reopened. Three tracks from Whatipu Beach through to Pararaha Valley are open to the public again. The final section, rejoining to the Te Henga walkway and Bethells beach, is set to open next year.

National sweetheart

May also marks the origins of New Zealand's national dessert. The Russian prima ballerina Anna Pavlova, first performed on May 26, 1926 in His Majesty's Theatre, Auckland. So taken by the dancer, the Pavlova was named for her sake.

National Sweetheart: Kiwi chefs have been putting a twist on the Pavlova recipe for 96 years. Photo / Balls and Bangles, Supplied

Pavlova won over Kiwis with her performances both onstage and off. Reportedly rescuing the victim of a motorcycle crash in Christchurch, she secured the role of New Zealand's sweetheart.

The dancer's affair with Aotearoa resulted in several dishes named in her honour, including a coloured jelly blancmange. However the culinary lovechild we'd recognise today - made of meringue and fruit - did not appear until 1929.

It might say more about our sweet tooth than interest in ballet - but the recipe continues to infatuate cooks around the country.

Mark the anniversary of Pavlova's performance with a trip to Balls and Bangles in Queenstown - their meringue-filled doughnut is named after the ballerina.

The Great Walks are is marking a major milestone as the network turns 30. Photo / Thomas Bywater

Hiking milestone

On the subject of fancy footwork, the Great Walk network marks its 30th birthday this month.

In 1992, DoC began ticketing admission to huts on the collection of seven of the country's favourite tramps, including the Milford Track - the "Finest Walk in the World". The project was born out of necessity rather than to highlight that global the popularity of the hikes was filling trails to breaking point.

In the three decades since, Kiwis now make up the majority of trail users and the network has grown to 10 multi-day trails - soon to be 11, with the addition of the Hump Ridge track next year.

The 30th Great Walking season Summer 22/23 is open for bookings this week.

For more travel inspiration, go to newzealand.com/nz.

Check traffic light settings and Ministry of Health advice before travel at covid19.govt.nz