A highlight of Cromwell's Light Up Winter Festival is the giant lantern release after dark. Photo / Getty Images

If the stars aren't already bright enough for you, add some extra light to your Matariki with these illuminating displays from around the country.

Cromwell's giant lanterns

From July 8-14, Cromwell will be holding their Light Up Winter event. Give ice skating a go or enjoy performances by musicians and fire dancers. For creative ways to stave off the cold, there will also be a glowing-hat competition and a giant lantern release after dark.

lightupwinter.co.nz

Fireworks in Wellington

The Matariki ki Pōneke festival will be running from June 23 -26.

With public events from bonfires to light entertainment, Wellington's festival of lights will culminate with a Matariki Fireworks Display on June 24 at the city's waterfront. Hot kai will also be available from a range of food trucks on site.

Events from Ahi Kā (the home fires of settlement) will also be running from Thursday after dark at Te Papa, Wellington Waterfront, Te Ngākau Civic Square. This cultural "journey through fire" will be free to attend.

Also in Wellington, Teeks and the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra will be lighting up Wellington's St James Theatre with a unique twist on Māori, soul and classical music.

wellingtonnz.com

The Matariki fireworks display on the Wellington waterfront is always a family favourite. Photo/ Getty Images

Coastal Walkway in a new light

In New Plymouth, keep an eye out for the Coastal Walkway's Matariki makeover. As part of the TSB Festival of Lights Winter Pop-up, the popular walking spot is being illuminated as a pop-up light trail of food stalls and performances for all the whānau. Catch the action from June 23-26. festivaloflights.nz

Arrowtown shining bright

The dark skies of Otago and the looming Crown Range mountains are the perfect place for an illuminating winter celebration in Arrowtown.

South Island Light Orchestra (SILO) are in town to exhibit light installations, telling the story of the area's heritage as Kā Muriwai (the Arrow Valley). Also celebrating Matariki by magic lantern, Dorothy Brown's Boutique cinema is holding a Māori film festival.

While there, don't miss Nobel Prize-winning astrophysicist Professor Brian Boyle's dark sky tour from Arrowtown Museum on June 24. Bring binoculars or a good camera for a tour of Mātauranga Māori through astrophotography.

The South Island Light Orchestra will be illuminating the Arrowtown valley. Photo / File

Winter holiday fun in Ōtautahi

Christchurch's light festival, Tīrama Mai will be held between June 24 and July 3. Visitors will be able to walk around open-air light exhibits including a 21-metre-long illuminated tunnel that runs between Cathedral Square and Te Pae.

The 2022 Winter Fireworks Spectacular coincides with the first day of the winter school holidays, Friday 8 July. newsline.ccc.govt.nz

West Coast winter festivities

You're sure to have a very merry Matariki in Greymouth, as the town is throwing a Mid-winter Christmas Party on July 9. With live music from 5pm in the square, the winter wonderland will feature a light show, glow-in-the-dark face-painting and a fill of un-seasonal food.

For a more traditional Matariki experience, guide Te Rua Mason (Ngāti Waewae) is holding a dawn hāngī and stargazing experience in Buller, during the early hours of June 24. The Matariki - or "Puanga" - event will feature storytelling for younger audiences. Starting from 4am. facebook.com/puangawinterfestival/

